Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in Glenville early Wednesday; Police seek help identifying him

GLENVILLE – A pedestrian struck and seriously injured after being struck by a car early Wednesday remained unidentified later Wednesday afternoon and police asked the public for help to find his name.

The man was struck just before 3 a.m. on Route 5 near Gower Road, police said.

The driver immediately stopped to assist and has been cooperative, police said.

The pedestrian was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center. His condition was unavailable later Wednesday.

Police described the pedestrian as a light-skinned Black man, approximately 30-40 years of age. He is approximately 5’8’’ in height and between 150-175 lbs.

He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, grey undershirt and black NIKE sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenville Police Detective Division at 518-384-0135.

Police responded to the area and determined that the pedestrian had been struck as he walked west in the lane of travel, police said.

Police identified the driver involved as Miguel Santiago, 46, of Amsterdam.

Santiago stopped immediately and called 911, police said. Santiago was fully cooperative with the investigation and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, police said.

Glenville officers and. New York State Police tended to the pedestrian until paramedics and EMTs arrived, police said.

The pedestrian was then flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Glenville Police were assisted by the state police, Schenectady County Sheriffs, Beukendaal Fire Department, Mohawk Ambulance and LifeNet.

The investigation continued later Wednesday.

