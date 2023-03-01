Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — One boxer who hulks over most of the rest also happens to be wearing a gray Betty Boop t-shirt with the sleeves cut off.

Otherwise, it’s all business for the fighters on a Tuesday night designated for sparring at the Ring of Hope gym on Erie Boulevard, as punches pop at faces obscured by padded headgear,.

It’s business even for 12-year-old Avery Ziemba of Niskayuna. Especially for Avery, even though it’s his birthday. No cake, but there’s his shiny new belt hanging on one of the ring posts that is a gift in one way, but not so much in another, since the belt is something Avery had to earn.

Ziemba celebrated on Feb. 21 by taking swings at his brother, 16-year-old Raydell Franklin, who swung back. They’re each fresh off appearances in championship bouts at the 56th National Silver Gloves Tournament in Independence, Missouri on Feb. 8-11 while representing the Ring of Hope program.

The club’s mission “is to provide disadvantaged young men and women with an alternative to drug use, gang violence, hopelessness and despair. [The club was] Founded on the principles that physical well being, moral strength, emotional health and a hopeful outlook can be nurtured simultaneously.”

Sometimes the Ring of Hope boxers win championships, too, as Ziemba did in Independence last month, winning at 125 pounds at the Silver Gloves in Independence.

Ziemba is too young to compete in the Golden Gloves, but he and his brothers — Cameron Franklin also boxes at Ring of Hope — are looking forward to more opportunities to compete, which they’ll do on March 11 in an Albany Day at the Fights show organized by Jerrick Jones at the Arbor Hill Community Center.

While Ziemba took two walkovers on his way to the Silver Gloves championship bout (there aren’t many boxers at his age and weight), Raydell Franklin, a junior at Colonie High School, had to battle through the quarterfinals (stoppage) and semifinals (decision) in the 114 weight class before he lost in the championship bout, just his 15th amateur fight, to Yu’Shore Williams of Toledo, Ohio.

“It was a good learning experience, definitely, because there was a lot of people with more experience than me,” he said. “The kid I fought in the finals, he has way more experience than me, and they were close fights.

“It was my first time out of state and my first national tournament, so I felt good. At first, I was scared, definitely. Once the bell rang in the first fight, everything went out, all the nerves went out. It went good, but I could’ve done better, being a little more aggressive, but we were making too many mistakes.”

“Raydell, he had to fight three days in a row, every day, against kids who have 50, 100 fights, and he only has about 15, and he was on the same level,” trainer Nasir Mayfield said. “Them competing and knowing they can compete with kids at that level will give them that extra push in confidence, but knowing they still have to work, work at the basics and push hard every day. Use it as a lesson, not a loss.”

Ziemba, a sixth grader at Sand Creek Middle School, suffers no lack of confidence, which is what Mayfield said he wants to see, as long as it’s channeled properly.

At 5-foot-9, Ziemba is already taller than both of his older brothers and is undefeated in four competitive bouts.

He earned a stoppage in the second round of his Silver Gloves championship match.

“I was trying to do my best,” he said. “I study all my opponents. I looked him up, I studied him. He was short, so what I do with short fighters is use my range, but I didn’t listen. I just wanted to rush and stop him in the first round. I didn’t use my technique.

“In my next fight, I’m going to work my hardest and use my skills. I just knew I was going to win. He was like my other opponent. Short, and the same, skill-wise. It was like fighting the same person.”

“You’ve got to pull the reins a little,” Mayfield said. “You want to let him build that confidence, but to a certain extent, you’ve got to keep him in check. He was picking up a bunch of different things from the other kids at the tournament. Some of them, when they were punching, were like ‘Oh!’ … ‘Oh-oh!’, making sound effects. He was doing that in the sparring and I was like, ‘Yo, gimme 10 pushups.’ Little things like that.

“But you can tell in the ring, he’s got that little extra swag to him, more confidence. You want that. You’ve got to let them mess around with that, but still try to keep that in line.”

Raydell Franklin got interested in boxing after watching a Manny Pacquaio fight, and for Ziemba, it was natural to follow what his brothers were doing, with encouragement from his father, Drew.

Mayfield said it was “surreal” seeing Ziemba win the Silver Gloves belt, since it marked the 10-year anniversary of Mayfield winning the same championship in the same city.

Traveling to Missouri for a tournament was a valuable experience, after a few years of coming to the gym on Erie Boulevard.

“Unbelievable experience,” said Jackie Kinnicutt-Sawyer, a coach and the operations coordinator at Ring of Hope. “There were 700 kids in the tournament, and it ended on the fourth day with 70 kids, 70 champions. So there were a lot of tears in that building. We had a couple.

But it was a great experience. It’s so much bigger. It really gave them the knowledge to know what’s out there.

“Making weight was definitely a situation. Those last few days leading up to the trip was a struggle around here. Ray had a fight every day, so he had a much tougher path to the finals, and actually the kid that beat him in the finals, this was his fifth national championship. To be honest, I’m pretty biased, so, of course, I think Ray won the fight. I didn’t feel Ray was as aggressive as he usually is, but, all in all, for the first time going to a tournament like that and coming home with the results they had is absolutely wonderful.”

“They had a great time,” Mayfield said. “It was a learning experience, number one. And for both of the boys, it was the first time flying, so that was a great thing for them, too. But just the whole thing, getting up at 5 in the morning every day, making sure we’re weighing in, checking their weights every night, shadow boxing in the Airbnb, it was an eye opener for them.”

Mayfield has about 30 boxers, some in their 30s, signed up for his class, of which 15-20 come consistently every day in the youth program, which is available to boxers from 8-14.

He told Ziemba to bring his championship belt to the gym every day, as a reminder, so there’s a spot for it to hang on one of the ring posts.

There’s no room inside the ring for joking around or celebrating, as the boxers step in to spar when called upon, follow a steady stream of instruction from Mayfield and occasionally get sent off to the floor for pushups.

“You gotta come through the middle, Avery, get that lead hand up, get it up,” he called out as Ziemba sparred against his brother Raydell. “Get it up, both of you.”

“It’s tough,” Raydell Franklin said. “The weight cuts … you have to be on your toes, on your game 24/7 in this sport.

“I was disappointed at first [at Silver Gloves], but when I realized how experienced he was and how close the fight was, I’m like, ‘I could definitely go after another national title. I’m a competitor, so I like the competitiveness.

“My strengths are my footwork and my head movement. I don’t get hit a lot. That’s the plan: Hit, and don’t get hit, so we’ve got that down.”

“Both of them are very hard workers,” Mayfield said. “I will say Avery is a little more …talkative, and that shows in his boxing style. He has a little bit of a swag about him. Raydell is more technical and thought-out in his boxing.

“I’m not saying Avery isn’t that, but he’s a little more willing to drop his hands a little more, do something a little more flashy. Raydell is just straight strategic. It shows in Avery’s boxing that he’s younger, which you forget because of his size. But it reminds you that he’s young in the ring, that he’s still finding himself through his boxing style and just how he interacts with you throughout the gym, too, for real. That’s my guy, though. He’s a funny one. He’s a character.”

“It feels great [winning Silver Gloves]. It feels wonderful,” Ziemba said. “They train me very hard, because they want me to be better, and I listen to my coaches. That’s why I got way better.

“He [Franklin] gives me a lot of advice. He tells me, ‘Move your head, duck, weave, you’ve got this … ‘ If I lose, he’ll tell me ‘You did good,’ and then I’m going to train harder.

“This is mine,” he said, clutching his championship belt to his chest. “I won this my first time at Silver Nationals. I’m going to keep this for my whole life.”

