Serving It Up: Kern, Metzold hold their own in pickleball

Article Audio:

There are plenty of things to like about pickleball, and one of them is that two women in their 50s can step on a court with just about anybody and hold their own.

Becky Ryan Kern of Saratoga and Marina Pardi Metzold of Rotterdam have figured that out in less than two years of playing the game, and that’s one of the big reasons why they have become — in their own words — addicted to the sport.

“It truly is a sport that is a great equalizer, and what I mean by that is that people of all ages, men and women, can play together and have fun,” said Kern. “I can play my daughter who’s in her 20s, and I can also play a woman older than me and we’ll have a good match. It transcends generations.”

Metzold, who last month teamed with Kern to win the advanced women’s doubles gold medal in the Glens Falls YMCA Pickleball Tournament, agreed with her partner. Cathleen Crowley Denbeau of Guilderland and Ria Van Niekerk of Niskayuna captured the silver medal.

“First and foremost, I love that I can play with anybody, and that means I can even play with my kids,” said Metzold. “I can also hang with a 70-year-old woman and have a close match and have a lot of fun, and I can also play mixed doubles with very good men. If you’re a pretty good player, you can play with anybody. It crosses all ages.”

Both women also captured a second gold medal. There were so many entries in the mixed doubles advanced category that tournament director Dennie Wilson decided to have two divisions. Kern paired up with Joe Ambrosino of Queensbury to win the A doubles competition, and Metzold played with Chris Crucetti of Cambridge to win the B event. Entries were up from the last time the Glens Falls Y held a pickleball event in 2019.

“The Y did one before COVID, and I think I remember it going pretty well,” said Wilson. “But this time around, we had even more people. We actually had to have a waiting list, and we had people call up the day before the tournament started and we couldn’t get them in.”

As Kern and Metzold might suggest, the tournament committee felt it wasn’t necessary to break the competition into age groups. Instead, there were only advanced and intermediate divisions. It wasn’t the first pickleball event for Kern or Metzold, and certainly not their first taste of competition. Both women played tennis on a regular basis, and Metzold was also in a soccer league before injuries temporarily idled them.

“I played some tennis in the USTA League, and I was also playing in what you would call a ‘soccer moms’ league,” said Metzold. “I was playing with one of my daughters and I tore my ACL. After the operation, I thought I should start playing pickleball.”

That was in September of 2021.

“My husband’s sister was playing pickleball down in Maryland, and when she moved back here, she got Bart playing and I started watching them,” remembered Metzold. “I thought, ‘Yeah, this is OK. I think I’ll give it a shot.’ So when I was recovered from my surgery after my ACL tear, I started playing. Ever since then, I’ve been addicted.”

Metzold, now 55, was a softball player at Mohonasen High School.

“I played mostly softball in high school, and then I really got into playing tennis with my husband,” said Metzold. “I was pretty serious about it, and played singles in a USTA League. But then we had a family, and instead of team tennis Friday night with Bart, we started to go to our kids’ basketball games. So I stopped playing nearly so much.”

Kern, who grew up in Westchester County, was also returning from an injury when she took up pickleball.

“I had been playing tennis my whole life and then I tore both of my Achilles within five years of each other,” said Kern. “I threw away my tennis racquet and was kind of struggling to find another sport. I was looking for something that would allow me to remain competitive, to have that kind of mindset, but also be social and just have fun. Pickleball has just been amazing.”

Kern said the days of playing wiffle ball with her brother as a kid helped make her introduction to pickleball a lot smoother.

“I saw the pickleball and it reminded me of a wiffle ball,” said Kern. “I grew up playing wiffle ball with my brother, and I think that’s why I was so immediately attracted to the sport, because of the wiffle ball.”

Both Kern and Metzold got good at the sport playing at East Side Rec in Saratoga Springs during the outdoor season. When they do go inside, it’s at various locations, including the Jason Morris Judo Center in Glenville, the City View Church in Scotia and the Faith Baptist Church in Glenville. And while Metzold enjoys playing up in Saratoga, she would like to find a few more outdoor options closer to home.

“I really want to advocate for some more outdoor courts closer to home,” she said. “We shouldn’t have to travel all the way up to Saratoga for public outdoor courts.”

Both women expect to keep busy the rest of the year playing some serious pickleball. Kern plans to compete in the U.S. Open in Naples, Florida in April, and Metzold has her sights set on the Empire Senior Games this summer.

Kern and Metzold will also be looking to compete in fun events like the one held in Glens Falls. Wilson, who doesn’t play much pickleball herself, said her facility will definitely host another tournament next year.

“I’m getting to know pickleball players very well, and I used to be a swim coach. so I know it was a pretty long weekend,” she said. “But I think everybody had fun and was very nice. It was fun to watch, and we actually did get a lot of spectators.”

Most of the competitors were from the Glens Falls, Saratoga and Troy areas according to Wilson, who was also happy to report there were no arguments over line calls.

“None of that stuff at all,” she said.

MEN’S EVENT AT SPORTIME

Pickleball518 is holding an advanced men’s doubles event March 11, from 7-10 p.m. at Sportime/Schenectady. A round-robin format will be used, and the field will be limited to 12 teams.

Those interested in improving their Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) won’t want to miss the tournament, said organizer Cathleen Crowley Denbeau.

“We have a couple of competing rating systems in the pickleball world, but DUPR seems to be emerging as the main system,” said Denbeau. “People seem to be eager to get their DUPR ratings, and it really helps to make tournaments more fair and competitive. I want to see more tournaments, bigger tournaments, coming to our area and for that to happen we need an infrastructure that people know.”

Denbeau is hoping to conduct a series of small events at indoor locations around the Capital Region over the next month or two.

“I hope to do some more of these, and that’s why I’m doing men’s doubles first so I can run the thing,” said Denbeau. “Then I’ll have one for women’s doubles and then another time have one for mixed doubles. We also need more people to help run tournaments. My two-prong goal is for the area to have more tournaments, and we also need people to learn the tournament software to help run things. We have plenty of people who want to play, but like I said, we need to improve our infrastructure.”

Anyone looking for more information on this event should visit Denbeau’s Pickleball518 page on Facebook.

Categories: Sports