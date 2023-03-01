The Parting Schotts Podcast: Previewing Union-Princeton, other ECAC Hockey tournament first-round games

By Ken Schott |
Union's Matt Allen makes a pass next to Princeton's Nick Carabin at Messa Rink last Saturday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

Article Audio:
On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I preview the Union men’s hockey team’s ECAC Hockey tournament first-round game against Princeton on Saturday at Messa Rink. I have interviews with head coach Josh Hauge and players Owen Farris, Connor Murphy, John Prokop and Ben Tupker.

I’ll be joined by Josh Seguin, who covers the ECACH for College Hockey News, and we will preview the four first-round games and give our predictions.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

