The Upstate Beat: Dark Sarcasm to bring a faithful rendition of Pink Floyd to Frog Alley

Article Audio:

“No dark sarcasm in the classroom” is a line from Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),” a defiant anthem from the British band’s classic 1979 rock opera album, “The Wall.”

The chart-topping song, one of Pink Floyd’s best known, is a diatribe against the rigidity of British schooling. It was a hit upon its release, thanks in part to its irresistible disco beat and ominous chorus of children chanting, “We don’t need no education” and “Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone.”

The “dark sarcasm” line from the song is a little less known, but a group of Capital Region musicians and Pink Floyd enthusiasts have adopted it as the name of their tribute act, which performs at Frog Alley Brewing Co. on Saturday.

Why call the band Dark Sarcasm?

“That’s a fun question for me as an educator for over 23 years,” says Michael Youngs, one of the group’s guitarists. A Schenectady-area resident, Youngs is also an English professor at SUNY Fulton-Montgomery. “To me, this line is critical of a style of ‘teaching’ that berates students and makes them feel inferior, something that was well-documented in the post-WW2 British education system.”

In addition to its satirical view on formal education, Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” is a general protest against misused authority.

“The song more broadly suggests that those in power often act cruelly and that we should speak out against the systems that bind us. Of course, another line in the song, ‘We don’t need no education,’ is a double-negative and proves that my job as an English professor is necessary after all,” Youngs jokes.

In addition to Youngs, Dark Sarcasm’s members — who all live in the Capital Region or Hudson Valley — include Bob Bivona (lead guitar); Chris Plyem (lead vocals); Rachel Plyem (vocals, acoustic guitar); Jeff Chase (vocals, bass guitar); Rodney Helsens (keyboards); and Dan DePhilipps (vocals, drums).

At Frog Alley Brewing Co., music fans can expect a professional, dynamic performance that stays true to the music of Pink Floyd.

“We’re proud to offer an authentic-sounding Floyd experience,” says Youngs. “That said, we do put a little spin on a few of the songs to add our own flair to the show. And since we don’t have to put energy into trying to dress up like the members of Pink Floyd, as might be necessary for a KISS or Beatles tribute, we pour our hearts into the music itself.”

Die-hard Floyd fans, casual Floyd fans and those unfamiliar with the band can all enjoy the performance, which promises a cool light show and a setlist that draws from a variety of albums, including “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” and “The Wall.”

“Our sets have an organic, balanced flow, and the main thing we want to conjure up is a sense of an emotional aural journey for the audience,” says Youngs. “Even folks who are not too familiar with Pink Floyd will have a blast. It’s just a good time.”

Dark Sarcasm: A Tribute to Pink Floyd performs at Frog Alley Brewing Co. (108 State St., Schenectady) on Saturday. 8 p.m.

The Week Ahead

— Acclaimed Michigan noise-rock group Wolf Eyes, described as both bizarre and otherworldly, joins with the avant-garde Difficult Messages Group for a show on Thursday at No Fun (275 River St., Troy). With Jason Wolfman Martin, Wet Specimens and Grab Ass Cowboys. 8 p.m.

— With a lineup that includes some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians, fronted by one of the country’s best-known singers, Cathy Jordan, Dervish fills the GE Theatre at Proctors (432 State St., Schenectady) on Friday with the sounds of northwest Ireland. 7:30 p.m.

— Grammy-winning North Carolina bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers, frequent collaborators of banjoist and comedian Steve Martin (but now touring without him), make a stop at Universal Preservation Hall (25 Washington St., Saratoga Springs) on Friday. 7:30 p.m.

— Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter, named one of the top 100 living songwriters by Paste Magazine, performs solo and acoustic at the Egg (Empire State Plaza, Albany) on Sunday. 7:30 p.m.

Contact Kirsten Ferguson at [email protected]

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts