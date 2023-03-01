Third-quarter run, strong defense help Union win men’s lacrosse home opener

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — All teams find themselves in situations where they need to flip the “on” switch. Good teams know they can do it.

That’s what the Union men’s lacrosse team did Wednesday in its home opener, using a five-goal run in the third quarter to separate itself from Endicott in a 13-6 win at Frank Bailey Field.

An Endicott goal by freshman Tommy Tyksinski, of Guilderland, narrowed Union’s lead to 6-4 with 6:13 left in the third. The Dutchmen then hit their stride, scoring the five goals in the final 4:27. Zach Davis started with an unassisted goal. Peter Burnes, who finished with three goals and three assists, ripped a shot in off a feed from Jake Mabardy at 4:08.

Peter Kip notched his third goal of the game with another assist from Mabardy at 2:20 to give Union a 9-4 lead. Then it was Mabardy’s turn to score with 1:06 left, and Justin Greene put the icing on the cake with a goal with 1 second remaining in the quarter.

“They had a bunch of long possessions, and I think we just came out and we played our game,” said Kip, who finished with a career-best four goals. “We saw what they were doing, and we knew we had players to take advantage of their weak points.”

“They faced some adversity and they powered through,” Union coach Derek Witheford said. “I didn’t think they had a good first half, even though we were up by four (6-2). They didn’t play their best game, or up to their potential a little bit.”

Union put a lot of shots high on Endicott goalie Tim Luciano, who finished with 16 saves.

“The credit goes to that goalie, he made some tough saves,” Witheford said. “We helped him at times, but he had a really good game and kept them in the game.”

What helped in that first half is something Union fans got used to seeing during last season’s run to the national championship game: outstanding defense, especially by the short-stick midfielders, led by returning All-American Jake Titus.

“Our short-stick middies are some of the best in the country, and unsung heroes of the sport. I think they do their job better than anyone else,” Witheford said.

The close defense also had a strong game against a Gulls squad that scored 29 goals in its two wins over Keene State and MIT.

“That’s a really good offense, really good players, but our defense is really strong,” Union defenseman Clint Gordeau said. “It’s a lot of guys that are learning to play together, but we also have a lot of depth.”

Gordeau confirmed that the short-stick defensive midfielders make the close defensemen’s jobs easier.

“It’s like playing with six poles out there,” Gordeau said. “You really can trust everyone to the greatest extent. You don’t have to worry about leaving your guy to go to another guy because those d-middies can cover the best attackmen in the country, the best middies in the country. Matchups don’t matter as much on a day-to-day basis, you can play team defense.”

Mabardy added two goals and two assists, with Zach Davis also scoring twice. Dan Donahue made 14 saves for the Dutchmen.

Despite there being snow in the bleachers, and flurries and wind to start the game, a decently sized crowd watched Union’s first home game.

“We call that Union lacrosse weather,” Kip said. “Our fan section was still buzzing around, and everyone loves it. It only fires us up more.”

Endicott 0 2 2 2 — 6

Union 2 4 5 2 — 13

Endicott scoring: Kesicki 2-0, Cuttitta 1-1, Tyksinski 1-0, Russo 1-0, Valera 1-0, Fernandez 0-2, Pagluiso 0-1. Union scoring: Kip 4-0, Burnes 3-3, Mabardy 2-2, Davis 2-0, Greene 1-0, Blasi 1-0, Titus 0-1, McEvoy 0-1, Toland 0-1. Goalies: Endicott, Luciano, 16 saves. Union, Donahue, 14 saves.

Contact Will Springstead at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @WLSpringstead.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Union College