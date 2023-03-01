UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls to No. 2 Syracuse 22-5

Article Audio:

SYRACUSE — The No. 2-ranked Syracuse women’s lacrosse team jumped out to an 11-1 lead after one quarter and never looked back on the way to a 22-5 non-conference win over UAlbany on Wednesday.

After UAlbany’s Ava Poupard tied it at 1-1 with 11:39 left in the first quarter, Syracuse rattled off 10 straight goals in a span of 10:57 to take control.

Meghan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell each scored three goals during that stretch, and Carney had four total goals in the quarter.

Shonly Wallace had two goals and an assist for the Great Danes, who fell to 2-3 and lost for the first time in three games.

The Orange improved to 5-0 under second-year head coach Kayla Treanor, a former SU and Niskayuna High star.

UAlbany 1 1 0 3 — 5

Syracuse 11 3 5 3 — 22

UAlbany scoring: Wallace 2-1, Hogg 1-0, Poupard 1-0, Brunken 1-0. Syracuse scoring: M. Tyrrell 3-4, Carney 5-2, E. Tyrrell 0-2, Ward 2-5, Adamson 3-2, Cockerille 2-0, Smith 2-0, S. Sweitzer 2-0, Queri 1-1, Markey 1-0, Parower 0-1, Britton 1-0. Goalies: UAlbany, Cincebox, 5 saves; Sweeney, 0 saves. Syracuse, D. Sweitzer, 6 saves; Hower, 3 saves.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, UAlbany