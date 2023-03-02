2023 fantasy baseball 2B, SS rankings: Target Jazz Chisholm, avoid Fernando Tatis?

Article Audio:

The Home Field Sports fantasy baseball rankings series continues with second basemen and shortstops, which are normally tough positions to navigate with not many reliable hitting threats.

The good news is that these positions have become more fantasy-friendly in recent seasons, especially shortstop with the quality of players arguably stronger than either corner infield position.

We’ve ranked the top 20 second baseman and top 20 shortstops while detailing each position’s No. 1 option, top breakout candidate, bust candidate and deep sleeper.

2ND BASE

No. 1 option

Jose Altuve, Astros

Altuve is still the best second baseman in MLB, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down even though he’s over the age of 30. Altuve’s power is elite for a middle infielder, and he got back to stealing double-digit bases after seeing his stolen base total fall off some. His strong counting numbers combined with his near-.300 batting average makes him the undisputed No. 1.

Top Breakout Candidate

Jazz Chisholm, Marlins

Chisholm was in the midst of a breakout last season before injuries derailed what was set to be at minimum a 20-20 season with the potential for over 30 home runs. Chisholm’s already flashed enough upside to overtake Altuve as the position’s No. 1 due to his elite power-speed ability, but he’ll have to stay healthy and improve upon his .243 career batting average in order to truly break out. He’ll also gain outfield eligibility now that he’ll be playing center field with the addition of Luis Arraez.

Bust Candidate

Luis Arraez, Marlins

Speaking of the defending American League batting champion Arraez, he now finds himself in the National League and in a lineup that struggles to score runs consistently. Arraez should still rack up plenty of hits and be among the best pure hitters at second base, but the issue is that he doesn’t offer much for fantasy due to his lack of power and speed to where he’s not worth drafting unless he slips to the later rounds.

Deep sleeper

Kolten Wong, Mariners

Wong’s a seasoned veteran that won’t move the needle any as far as being a top option at the position, but he’s in position for a career year in his new home. Wong is set to bat leadoff for a Mariners lineup that’s one of the most promising in MLB, so he’s worth a late-round flier in case he sticks in the leadoff spot since he’d be a dark horse candidate to score 100 runs.

TOP 20

1. Jose Altuve, Astros

2. Marcus Semien, Rangers

3. Ozzie Albies, Braves

4. Jazz Chisholm, Marlins (OF)

5. Tommy Edman, Cardinals (SS)

6. Andres Gimenez, Guardians (SS)

7. Gleyber Torres, Yankees

8. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

9. Brandon Lowe, Rays

10. Jorge Polanco, Twins

11. Max Muncy, Dodgers (3B)

12. Jake Cronenworth, Padres (1B)

13. Jonathan India, Reds

14. Vaughn Grissom, Braves (SS)

15. Jeff McNeil, Mets (OF)

16. Luis Arraez, Marlins (1B)

17. Thairo Estrada, Giants (SS)

18. Brandon Drury, Angels (3B, 1B)

19. Kolten Wong, Mariners

20. Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays (OF)

SHORTSTOP

No. 1 option

Trea Turner, Phillies

Turner is as consistent as they come and is a rotisserie fantasy manager’s dream player since he’s a quality contributor in all five hitting categories. Turner could push to be the No. 1 overall player in fantasy if his stolen base totals get back to their career norms, and his power numbers might also increase considering his new home in Philadelphia is friendlier to hitters than Dodger Stadium.

Top Breakout Candidate

Oneil Cruz, Pirates

Cruz is one of the few bright spots for a Pirates team that’s still years away from contending, but he appears to be a franchise cornerstone in the making. Cruz has an elite power-speed combo that he’s yet to fully tap into, and he’s set to take another step forward as a hitter in what will be his first full-time MLB season.

Bust Candidate

Fernando Tatis, Padres

It’s difficult to label Tatis as a bust since he’s arguably the No. 1 fantasy asset when on the field, but the problem is that he’s rarely on the field. Tatis missed all of last season due to injuries and a suspension that’s set to cost him the first 20 games of this season, and while he should return after that, his injury history makes him not worth the risk in the early rounds.

Deep sleeper

Vaughn Grissom, Braves

Grissom is the Braves’ future shortstop with Dansby Swanson having left in free agency, but he could start the season in Triple-A due to his defense. This could make him a bargain in drafts though, as Grissom should be called up quickly since he’s clearly the Braves’ best hitting option at the position having flashed elite power-speed ability during his brief time in the majors last year.

TOP 20

1. Trea Turner, Phillies

2. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

3. Bobby Witt, Royals (3B)

4. Francisco Lindor, Mets

5. Xander Bogaerts, Padres

6. Fernando Tatis, Padres

7. Corey Seager, Rangers

8. Dansby Swanson, Cubs

9. Tommy Edman, Cardinals (2B)

10. Tim Anderson, White Sox

11. Oneil Cruz, Pirates

12. Wander Franco, Rays

13. Jeremy Pena, Astros

14. Willy Adames, Brewers

15. Carlos Correa, Twins

16. Andres Gimenez, Guardians (2B)

17. Javier Baez, Tigers

18. Vaughn Grissom, Braves (2B)

19. Amed Rosario, Guardians (OF)

20. Nico Hoerner, Cubs

