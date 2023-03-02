‘A Chorus Line’ comes to Niskayuna High School stage this weekend

Article Audio:

NISKAYUNA – The Niskayuna High School Department of Music is set to bring the Broadway classic “A Chorus Line” to life this weekend at the school.

Performances are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Snow date is Sunday at 2 p.m.

“I would encourage everyone to come,” said Eric Hughes, Niskayuna director of music education. “It’s a great show. The students are doing a wonderful job. I think people will be really surprised at how much of a great time they’ll have at a high school show.”

“A Chorus Line” is a musical that follows a group of performers as they audition for spots on a Broadway chorus line. The show delves into their lives and what drives them to want to become professional Broadway performers.

“We chose to do ‘A Chorus Line’ because it’s a drama. We haven’t done a drama in many years, so it felt like it was time to do that and challenge the students in that way,” Hughes, said. “Also, the last two musicals that we did, ‘Mama Mia’ last year and ‘The Little Mermaid’ before the pandemic, were both 21st-century musicals, so we wanted to go back a little bit and do a 20th-century musical.”

The show involves roughly 100 Niskayuna High School students between the cast, orchestra and those working on the technical crew, Hughes said.

Niskayuna High is part of the Proctors High School Musical Theater Awards program. The program holds an awards ceremony, set up similarly to the Tony Awards, to recognize area musical theater productions and students. Niskayuna’s “A Chorus Line” will compete against 21 other Capital Region musical theater productions. Winners of Best Actress and Best Actor go on to represent the Capital Region in The Jimmy Awards — The National High School Musical Theatre Awards. The Jimmy Awards impact more than 140,000 musical theater students and are sponsored by more than 40 professional theaters throughout the U.S.

Niskayuna’s production of “A Chorus Line” is the “teen edition,” meaning adult language or inappropriate parts have been removed, but all of the original musical’s themes — and challenges — are fully intact, Hughes said.

“I think that it will continue our tradition of the great musicals that we’ve produced in the past,” Hughes said. “The high school, and the music department of course in particular, are very proud of the work we’ve done. We’re excited to present the production this coming weekend.”

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70018 until two hours before curtain. The box office opens one hour before each performance, and only cash and checks are accepted at the box office. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Auditions for the musical began in November. Cast rehearsals started in December and rehearsals for the orchestra began in January, Hughes said. Students rehearsed five days a week.

“ ‘A Chorus Line’ is really one of the masterpieces of musical theater,” Hughes said. “It was basically the ‘Hamilton’ of its time with how it seeped into the popular culture, and was such a huge thing.”

Categories: News, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna