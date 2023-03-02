Ballston Spa boys’ basketball falls just short in Section II Class AA semifinal to Green Tech

Article Audio:

GLENS FALLS — With the Ballston Spa boys’ basketball team trailing by 19 points in the second quarter, not many would have guessed its Section II Class AA tournament semifinal contest against Green Tech would come down to the final shot.

But that’s exactly what happened.

The Scotties fought back from the near 20-point deficit, once taking the lead over the Eagles, but Green Tech was able to stave off Ballston Spa’s comeback, winning 59-58 at Cool Insuring Arena.

“They’re resilient, they’re battle tested and they get it out the mud,” said Green Tech coach DJ Jones. “They want it, and they’re going to keep fighting no matter what.”

After facing a 10-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, Green Tech continued its run to begin the second. Once the lead reached 19 for the Eagles, Ballston Spa’s offense came alive.

“We didn’t play great off the tip, but we just decided that enough was enough and played great the last three quarters,” said Ballston Spa coach Ben Eldridge. “We won 24 minutes of the game, but the first eight minutes were not our best basketball.”

The Scotties resurgence cut their deficit back to 10 going into halftime. Ballston Spa posted strong third and fourth quarters, both on offense and defense, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the defending Class AA champions.

In the fourth quarter, Benjamin Phillips hit a 3-pointer, providing the Scotties with their first and only lead of the game. That was followed by a 7-0 run by Green Tech. With time winding down, Nick Verdile — a senior and Suffolk University commit — brought Ballston Spa back within one point with a 3-pointer, trailing 59-58.

With 10 seconds remaining, Ballston Spa held out for the final shot, hoping Verdile would be the hero once again.

“Nick’s a kid who we love having the ball in his hands, making decisions and taking shots, but everyone on the floor was ready if they had the shot, “Eldridge said. “We weren’t all-in on one kid taking it, but we got the ball into his hands and you can’t be unhappy with that.”

Verdile’s shot fell short with 1.8 seconds remaining. The Eagles missed their ensuing free throw, after a foul, allowing time to expire.

“We’ve got a young group with some big seniors,” Jones said. “We had a tough schedule and we’ve played games like this all season long.”

“The same thing that we’ve seen all season long,” Eldridge said of the way Ballston Spa fought back. “They’re just a special group of kids that always trust each other and believe in themselves.

“Unfortunately one team’s always on the wrong side of it.”

Haisi Mayben led the way for Green Tech with 18 points, four 3-pointers and six assists. Oliver Owens had 12 points, while Henry Perkins scored 11.

Verdile posted 28 points in the game, including four shots from beyond the arc, while going 10-for-11 at the line. Michael Miller tacked on 14 points and seven rebounds.

Ballston Spa finishes the season 19-2.

Green Tech (15-7) will look to defend its AA title this Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena against Christian Brothers Academy at 4:15 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s championship game.

Green Tech 19 18 8 14 — 59

Ballston Spa 9 18 14 17 — 58

Green Tech scoring: Mayben 7-0-18, Brown 3-0-8, McCray 1-0-2, King 1-1-3, Graham 2-1-5, Owens 6-0-12, Perkins 5-1-11. Ballston Spa scoring: Savini 3-1-8, Pritchard 1-0-3, Phillips 1-2-5, Miller 4-5-14, Verdile 7-10-28. Team totals: Green Tech 25-3-59, Ballston Spa 16-18-58.

