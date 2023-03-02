Clippers and Warriors fighting for fifth spot in NBA’s West: Best Bets for Thursday (March 2)

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Thursday, March 2:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Warriors +4 over Clippers

The odds/bet: -110 ($22 to win $20)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: On Wednesday, we told you if a line stinks, we usually ride with the side that reeks to high heaven. But how can we pick against the Dubs, which have won the first three games of their homestand, including two – against Portland and Houston – by 15 or more?

Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost three consecutive games and have fallen behind Golden State and into sixth place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

The teams have split the two games they have played this season – Los Angeles winning by 10 at home last month, and Golden State winning by 17 at home in November. The Warriors also have won four of the past six meetings dating back to last season and four in a row in San Francisco.

When it comes down to this time of year, even with Steph Curry missing a few games, the defending champs are ready to step up their game a notch.

SEC WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

The play: SEC women’s basketball tournament, Georgia -10 over Auburn

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Our take: The Bulldogs have played very well as of late, losing to South Carolina only by 10 in their season finale. Now, they get Auburn, whom they just beat by 11 a week ago.

They have won seven of nine – losing only to the Gamecocks and LSU, and they should be a tough out the remainder of this tourney.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Wednesday’s best bets

NBA money line: Pelicans over Trail Blazers (WON $31.50)

PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational: Will Zalatoris to finish in the top 10 (PENDING $10 to win $23)

Wednesday’s profit/loss: +$31.50 (1-0, 1 pending)

Total for the week: -$45.50 (1-4, 1 pending)

Total for March: +$31.50 (1-0, 1 pending)

Total for 2023: -$101 (33-40, 1 pending)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

