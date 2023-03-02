Despite big game from McCollum, Siena falls to Manhattan for 4th straight loss

Article Audio:

ALBANY — Javian McCollum had the hot hand, and Siena men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello was content to ride it.

Trailing Manhattan 67-66 in the final 15 seconds Thursday night at MVP Arena, Siena got the defensive stop it needed, and when Jackson Stormo secured the rebound to get the Saints the ball back, Maciariello opted not to call timeout and instead leave the ball in the hands of McCollum, who seconds early had become the first Siena player in four years to reach the 30-point mark in a game.

“I didn’t want to play against a set defense when Javian had it,” Maciariello said. “He was really good in the ball screen.”

The situation, as so many have for Siena in the latter half of its MAAC schedule, went sideways for the Saints.

Coming off a Stormo screen, McCollum had the ball poked away from him. The ball ricocheted into the backcourt, and while McCollum scrambled to recover it, Maciariello again opted not to call timeout and the sophomore guard only had time to get off a rushed, contested shot that ended up off the mark as the Saints suffered a disappointing senior night loss and head into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Saint Peter’s riding a season-long, four-game losing streak.

“We were in transition, Jackson’s coming to set the screen and everything’s good,” McCollum said. “The ball got tipped into the backcourt, and everything happened from there.”

“I don’t regret that at all,” Maciariello said. “He’s our guy, we believe in him and we got him back rolling again, playing aggressive. It would have been nice to get a win. I’ll take the positive from that, but obviously, you know, hindsight is 20/20.”

Maciariello said the Saints’ struggles out of earlier timeouts also influenced his decision.

“When I took it before, we tried to run a set play and we turned it over,” he said.

The loss soured a brilliant, career-best performance from McCollum. The 6-foot-2 guard, who had totaled just 23 points over Siena’s previous three games, was 10 of 16 from the floor and 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

A missed free throw that would’ve tied the game with 1:29 to play — ending a personal streak of 30 consecutive made free throws — and the final sequence were a frustrating end to a night where McCollum became the first Saint to put up a 30-point game since Jalen Pickett’s epic 46-point night in a triple-overtime loss to Quinnipiac on Feb. 17, 2019.

“Still trying to get my rhythm back,” McCollum said. “Still trying to handle the ball right, get my shot right. But, I was feeling good tonight.”

The game was filled with wild swings, with Siena (11-8 MAAC, 17-13 overall) riding the hot hands of McCollum and freshman Michael Eley — who finished with 17 points — to a 13-point first-half lead, only for Manhattan (10-9, 12-17) to close the half on a 17-4 run to tie the game at 37-37.

“If we lock in on defense,” Eley said, “I don’t think they would’ve came back from that run.”

The Jaspers also uncorked a 15-0 run in the second half and led by as many as 11, but Siena punched back with a 13-0 run of its own to reclaim the lead when an Eley jumper made it 65-64 with 4:05 to play.

Manhattan’s Samir Stewart answered with a go-ahead 3-pointer 26 seconds later, and a McCollum free throw was the only other point scored in the game’s final 3:39.

With Jordan Kellier still out due to a foot injury, the five healthy players honored in Siena’s pregame senior night ceremony — Stormo, Michael Baer, Eduardo Lane, Jayce Johnson and Andrew Platek — combined for 17 points on 8 of 27 shooting.

Platek and Johnson shot a combined 0 of 9 from the field, and Platek was held scoreless for just the second time all season. Stormo’s eight points led the contingent, but the graduate student big man shot 4 of 11 and turned the ball over six times.

Lane was the brightest spot among the five, with six points and three rebounds while the Saints were plus-6 in his 9:28 on the court.

“It hurts for all of us, because we care about those guys,” McCollum said. “But, I want to make it up to them, hopefully get to that March Madness and play there.”

At the start of the pregame ceremony, Siena also recognized honorary program member Evan Franz. The 18-year-old from Brunswick died in January following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Marques Watson led five Manhattan players in double figures with 15 points as the Jaspers became the only team in the MAAC to sweep Siena this season.

The Saints now head to Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday to face Saint Peter’s, with Siena’s seed for next week’s MAAC tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey still up in the air.

Heading into Saturday, Siena sits third in the MAAC, but can finish anywhere from third through sixth in the conference. The top five in the league receive a bye into the tournament’s quarterfinals.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Maciariello said. “We’ve got to get on the road and get ready for Saint Peter’s in Jersey City.”

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports