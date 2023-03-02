In the Pocket: Harrell’s game is back after sitting out during pandemic

Article Audio:

J.P. Harrell, the big man with a huge backswing and an even bigger game, is back and better than ever after a long hiatus.

The 43-year-old Schenectady native and Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons graduate took a couple of years off from bowling during the COVID pandemic. He eventually returned to the sport in November to test the waters in a mixed league with his brother, but he recently got more serious, and it shows.

Although he still only bowls officially in that one league — the Wildlife Mixed at Town ’N Country Lanes — he’s been competing in several tournaments and filling in as a sub when he can. During the recent Schenectady USBC Open Championship at Boulevard Bowl, his scratch team including Ron Williams and Bob Martinez, won the scratch division team championship with a 2,067. He and Williams tied for fourth in the scratch singles with a 735 triple.

Meanwhile, he qualified for the Town ’N Country Invitational with an 806 triple and then filled in Monday night in the Sportsman’s Majors and shot the top triple of the night with a 784. Also subbing in the Capital District All Star league last Thursday, he cranked out a 269-759, good for third on the card.

“I’m bowling well right now, there’s no doubt about it,” Harrell said. “I actually took some time off during the pandemic when all the lanes shut down for a while. I didn’t come back until this November because I wanted to get my business [Next Level Detailing] going in the right direction. That was the main reason.

“My brother was bowling at Town ’N Country and I started going over there to watch him bowl. After a few weeks, it just so happened that they had an opening in the league, and they asked me to join. So I got my feet wet and gave it a try. It took probably 3-4 weeks for me to get my game back. It was like riding a bicycle. There were a few things I needed to work on, so I asked B.J. Rucinski to watch me and give me some pointers. He told me to concentrate on my first and second step to help my timing issues, and from there my game started clicking.”

The longtime fan of Storm/Roto Grip equipment recently got the new 900 Global Eternity drilled up by Rucinski, and Harrell loves that new orb. He’s been asked to fill in for Steve Fawcett in the Sportsman’s Majors for the rest of the season, so you can expect some more big scores from him down the stretch.

Although he got a little help from time to time, Harrell basically taught himself how to bowl.

“I grew up right around the corner from the old Revere Lanes, and I was always at the bowling alley watching guys like Gene Mastro, Chuck Claydon, Bill Wigand, Tommy Dipietro and Paul Adkins bowl. Bill Wigand could really hook the ball, and I really enjoyed watching him,” Harrell noted. “My backswing being so long was more of a power thing for me. Eventually, I got some tips from Kenny Hall, Mark Hilton and Bob Tedesco, and I picked up some more during junior bowling with Sharon Sager’s program and then from Jan Allen in the Sportsman’s junior program.

“One of my favorite memories was becoming the first junior bowler in Schenectady to shoot an 800 triple when I was just 15 years old. Another big moment was when I got my first 300 game. It was in the old Tuesday night league at Rolling Greens, after they moved over to Scotia from Hamburg Street. I was on lanes 19 and 20 using two different bowling balls, and we were bowling downstairs.”

Harrell also fondly recalled bowling with the legendary Dick Weber at a demo day at the old Latham Bowl.

“I was only 13 years old, and I shot a 279 game at him,” Harrell said. “He said maybe I would get to the PBA Tour one day.”

Another major accomplishment was shooting his career-best 879 triple in his mother’s Ups & Downs league Sundays at Sportsman’s Bowl. He opened up with the front seven strikes before a stubborn 4-pin stopped his streak. Then he rolled back-to-back 300 games.

“My best average at one point during any season was a 241, but I think I finished with a 238 for my career best,” Harrell recalled. “We won the Schenectady USBC City Tournament back in 2018, and Lloyd Denny just gave me that plaque for it last Sunday.”

Harrell won a league championship in the Galaxy league at Boulevard Bowl and also won an average title in the now defunct Vitalo Classic at Sportsman’s Bowl. He finished second for the all-events title in the prestigious Lilac Tournament in Rochester one year.

Over the years, Harrell has competed in many Schenectady USBC leagues, including the original Rolling Greens Tuesday Night Classic, the Galaxy league at Boulevard Bowl, and Reis Group Mixed Doubles at Towne Bowling Academy and the Vitalo Classic, Capital District All Star league and Sportsman’s Majors at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Using that big, powerful backswing that reminds many of Pete Weber, Harrell has recorded between 25 and 30 both perfect games and 800 triples.

“Normally, I roll the ball about 17-18 miles per hour. I’m most comfortable when I’m about 17.5 mph,” Harrell said. “Hopefully, my health will remain pretty good so that I can still keep my backswing the way it is,” he said. “I would say that recently, all the pieces of the puzzle came together for me. I always tell myself to stay in the game mentally every time and every frame. If you don’t strike, you’ve got to figure out if it was my fault or do I need to make a change. There are a lot of variables in this game.”

He plans on competing in more tournaments, including the Green Mountain Open in Rutland, Vermont, the Lilac Tournament and the USBC Open Championship in July. Eventually, he would also like to try the PBA50 Tour.

“The main thing for me right now is the lack of time,” Harrell said. “I only have a certain allotment of time to bowl because of my business.”

SCHENECTADY USBC OPEN UPDATE

The Schenectady USBC Open drew 78 teams for its two-week run at Boulevard Bowl. Team Santerre took the handicap team title with a 2,324, followed by Team Collins 4 (2,308), Team Lenahan 1 (2,292), Team Squires (2,241), Team Hosler (2,240), Edgewood Day (2,233), Team Chrzanowski (2,189), Edgewood Samborin (2,183), Team Collins (2,175), Team Lenahan 2 (2,1710 and Team Walls (2,171).

Team Williams 2 won the scratch team title with a 2,067, followed by Team Squires (2,061), Team Swiatocha (2,057) and Team Samborin (2,033). Low to cash was Samborin’s 2,033.

Anthony Clay won the handicap singles title with an 866, followed by David Ward (806), Bill Nolan (805), Joe Carter (804), Larry Belak (781), Patricia Kelly (780), Lee Quivey (778), Mark Derenzo (778), David Squires (775), Robert Collins Jr. (771), Amanda Boshwinger (771), Angelo Riggi (770), Joanne Lenahan (768), Gregg Starring (765), Mike DiCerbo (765), Ron Williams (764) and Christian Hosler (760).

Ryan Karabin was the scratch singles champion with a 761, followed by Ken LaBelle Sr. (740), Ron Williams (735), Harrell (735), Liz Kuhlkin (723), David Ward (717), Jay Diamond (716), Lee Quivey (711), Matt Fazzone (710), David Squires (707), Lindsey McPhail (702), Matt Swiatocha (695) Ken LaBelle (695) and John Askew (689).

STRIKES & SPARES

The SUNY Schenectady bowling team is competing at the NJCAA National Championships in Buffalo this week. Eliza Arasim and AJ Collins were named to the All-Mohawk Valley Conference team, and Arasim also was selected to the Region 3 all-star team, as well. Other members of the Royals include Jared Wachenheim, Richard Pitsas, Kiara Beehm and Zach Peabody.

The Schenectady USBC is seeking nominations for its Hall of Fame. There are three different categories: Superior Performance for outstanding league and/or tournament performance; Meritorious Service, for league secretaries and coaches for service to the sport of bowling; and Pioneer, for elder statesmen in the sport. Nominees must have been members of the Schenectady USBC for at least 20 years. The HOF award is presented at the annual Schenectady USBC Banquet in June. To nominate someone, for more information or to secure an application, contact Chet Ciembroniewicz (text at 518-577-8562) or (email at [email protected]).

Towne Bowling Academy hosts the third annual Uncle Nick’s Over/Under Doubles March 19 with qualifying squads at 9 a.m. and noon, followed by bracket finals. Entry fee is $160 per team. There is a maximum of 30 teams per squad. Teams must consist of one bowler under 50 and one bowler age 50 and older. Top prize is $1,600, based on 40 teams. Call Towne Bowling Academy (518-355-3939) for reservations.

The next Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York tournament is March 19 at Town ’N Country Lanes at 9:30 a.m. Only bowlers with averages of less than 215 are eligible.

Schalmont product Sean Howlan, now competing for the Hudson Valley Community College team, was picked as a first-team Mountain Valley Conference all-star.

The finals for the 64-player, double-elimination Town ’N Country Invitational are Sunday.

The 28th annual Blizzard Bowl, a charitable event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady and in memory of the late Jack Scaccia Sr. and Frank DePalma, resumes at Boulevard Bowl Sunday at 11:45 a.m. Entry fee is $100 per four-person team. Brackets are available on each squad, and a free Continental breakfast is included a half-hour before each squad. Call Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for more information.

Towne Bowling Academy hosts the 2023 Beukendaal Fire Department No-Tap Team Tournament March 17 at 9:30 p.m. and March 18 at 2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $25 per person. First place is $500, based on 20 teams. Call Jeff McPhail (518-857-2888) or Towne Bowling Academy (518-355-3939) for more information.

Towne Bowling Academy is also hosting the 2023 Youth Baker Doubles tournament on Saturday (2 p.m. and 4 p.m.) and Sunday (noon and 2 p.m.). Entry fee is $50 per team, and handicap will be 80% of 400. All teams will bowl eight games with a minimum of 1 in 5 teams in each of the handicap or scratch divisions earning scholarships. $500 will be added to the scholarship fund. Call Towne Bowling Academy for reservations.

The 35th annual Charlie “The Hand” Bechard Memorial Senior Tournament will hold seven squads at Green Island Lanes beginning Tuesday. The tournament is open to any sanctioned bowlers who are at least 50 years of age as of the beginning of the tournament. All squads (Tuesday, Wednesday, March 10, March 14, March 15, March 16 and March 18) begin at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $25. Handicap is 100% of 220. Maximum handicap is 70 pins per game. Divisions will be Class A (50-60 years of age), Class B (61-71 years of age) and Class C (72 years of age and older). For more information, call 518-273-2322.

Applications for the John Drexel Memorial Scholarship are now open. Contact Julie Drexel for more information on her Facebook page. Bowlers not on social media can request an application via email at [email protected]

Town ’N Country will host the Albany USBC Trio Tournament March 11 (1 p.m.), March 12 (9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.), March 18 (1 p.m.) and March 19 (1 p.m.). Entry fee is $105 per team. Handicap will be 100% of a 225 average. First place will be $1,500, based on 60 teams. A $9 crossover sanction fee will be required if not an Albany USBC member. For more information, contact Albany USBC association manager Bob Napier at 518-874-4544.

MAJOR BOWLING

Joe DeVellis Jr. recorded a 288-817, Steve Rock registered a perfect game on the way to a 777 triple, Ed White slammed a 278-760 and Billy Wigand ripped a 267-750 in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Harrell produced a 279-784, Tim Bush drilled a 278-746, Christian Caputo fired a 268-741 and Fred McMahon rolled a 299-740 to lead the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl. Chris Smith notched a perfect game.

B.J. Smith collected a 279-1,030 four-game series, and Mark Hansen delivered a perfect game during a 933 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

In the Towne Mixed Doubles Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy, Liz Kuhlkin slammed a 289-1,011 four-game series, Kim Swiatocha fired two 279 games during a 1,002 and Matt Fazzone belted a 268-997.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 21-6, ABS 19-8, Broadway Lanes 18-9, Sindoni Sausage 17-10, Downs Roofing 17-10, Rollarama 17-10, DeCrescente Distributing 16-11, Falvey Real Estate 14-13, 20 North 14-13, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 14-13, KKV Recovery 14-13, J&F Lawncare 12-15, Kristel Mechanical 12-15, The Heritage Group 12-15, 518 Aliens 11-16, Drive Line Motor 10-17, Da Royalty 9-18, Boulevard Bowl 8-19, Bootlegger’s 8-19 WMS Leasing 7-20.

———

Match summaries

20 North (1)

Tommy Donato 197-237-172 — 606, Nick Galusha 236-225-201 — 662, Joel Donato 227-227-258 — 712, Chris Radliff 191-195-170 — 556. Totals: 2,536.

Falvey Real Estate (2)

Dan Auricchio 218-254-241 — 713, Kenny Livengood 194-168-236 — 598, Lee Aiezza 224-166-209 — 599, Jeff Young 224-202-248 — 674. Totals: 860-790-934 — 2,584.

———

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (2)

Ed Gumm 171-223-258 — 652, Chip Tashjian 249-175-225 — 649, Brad Lawyer 247-170-204 — 621, Jody Becker 235-212-200 — 647. Totals: 902-780-887 — 2,569.

The Heritage Group (1)

Patricia Kelly 237-218-186 — 641, Amanda Chrzanowski 214-190-225 — 629, Mike Nolan 216-277-147 — 640, Bob Messick 207-234-224 — 665. Totals: 874-919-782 — 2,575.

———

Drive Line Motor (0)

Kate Clark 215-192-247 — 654, Chris Allen 191-179-191 — 561, Rob Beedelson 257-225-223 — 705, Tom Rogers 200-237-139 — 576. Totals: 863-833-800 — 2,496.

J&F Lawncare (3)

Jason Brown (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Nick Stricos 246-214-181 — 641, Joe DeVellis Jr. 245-288-284 — 817, R.J. Martinez 245-225-219 — 689. Totals: 926-817-874 — 2,717.

———

Kristel Mechanical (3)

Ed White 224-258-278 — 760, Don Herrington 204-196-258 — 658, Bryan Kelley 247-257-223 — 727, Jeff Whitehouse 179-245-233 — 657. Totals: 854-956-992 — 2,802.

Boulevard Bowl (0)

P.J. Derenzo 191-198-223 — 612, John Mecca 211-202-199 — 612, Ken Wilkins 194-163-216 — 573, Brian Hart 223-204-205 — 632. Totals: 819-767-843 — 2,429.

———

Bootlegger’s (0)

Cassius Boyd (absent) 216-216-216 — 648, Karrie Blake (absent) 200-200-200 — 600, Ed Quinlivan 237-243-175 — 655, Marc Fowler (absent) 234-234-234 — 702. Totals: 887-893-825 — 2,605.

518 Aliens (3)

Chuck Schissler 180-168-192 — 540, Jenn Schissler 214-213-202 — 629, Chris Lee 247-226-258 — 731, Gabe Criscuolo 171-177-171 — 519. Totals: 812-784-823 — 2,419.

———

WMS Leasing (0)

Chad Sutliff 221-226-223 — 670, Stephen Alexander 213-212-183 — 608, Lindsey McPhail 245-235-233 — 713, Tom Egan Jr. 193-194-183 — 570. Totals: 872-867-822 — 2,561.

Da Royalty (3)

Will Cunningham 238-205-194 — 637, Seth Friend 201-224-229 — 654, A.J. Collins 203-266-215 — 684, David Squires 266-257-189 — 712. Totals: 908-952-827 — 2,687.

———

Towne Bowling Academy (1)

Tom Earl 259-215-143 — 717, Tony Palumbo 176-257-233 — 666, Marty Capullo Jr. 279-246-197 — 722, Debbie Capullo 194-243-233 — 670. Totals: 908-961-906 — 2,775.

ABS (2)

Jeff Kallner 259-224-225 — 708, Matt Kallner 267-205-236 — 708, Craig Taylor 234-202-247 — 683, Matt Fazzone 213-238-268 — 719. Totals: 973-869-976 — 2,818.

———

Broadway Lanes (2)

Roy Vanderbogart 225-237-167 — 629, John Pancake 186-244-226 — 656, Steve Rock 261-300-216 — 777, Steve Wagoner 235-259-238 — 732. Totals: 907-1,040-847 — 2,794.

Sindoni Sausage (1)

Scott Chastenay 210-239-219 — 668, Mike Dicerbo 193-258-257 — 708, Rich Strath 201-215-161 — 577, Joe VanDerLinden 248-217-258 — 723. Totals: 852-929-895 — 2,676.

———

DeCrescente Distributing (1)

Jessica Aiezza 164-246-258 — 668, Brian Mariano 200-238-226 — 664, Suzie Morine 221-191-269 — 681, Liz Kuhlkin 223-237-200 — 660. Totals: 808-912-953 — 2,673.

Rollarama (2)

Dan Rotter 236-195-190 — 621, Jeremy Clute 201-234-211 — 646, Ron Paradiso 266-215-194 — 675, Ken LaBelle Jr. 279-269-197 — 745. Totals: 982-913-792 — 2,687.

———

Downs Roofing (3)

David Orzechowski 215-279-221 — 715, Nick Hebert 260-241-232 — 733, Ryan Karabin 270-258-207 — 735, Billy Wigand 225-258-267 — 750. Totals: 970-1,036-927 — 2,933.

KKV Recovery (0)

Alyssa Griffin 215-238-179 — 632, Nick DiCerbo 245-199-201 — 645, Kara Struffolino 245-185-224 — 654, Vinny Struffolino 179-233-190 — 602. Totals: 884-855-794 — 2,533.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Universal Auto Parts 30-6, Precision Floors 28-8, JL Designs 25-11, TSS Printing 23-13, All in 1 Realty 22-14, Van Buren Enterprises 21-15, Muny Grille 21-15, Bob’s Pro Shop 19-17, Metroland Photo 16-20 , EBF Strong 14.5-21.5, TheSignBandits.com 12-24, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 9-27, IDID 8-28, Team 14 3.5-32.5.

———

Match summaries

TSS Printing (3)

Rob Mengel 192-172-237 — 601, Corey Buckley 225-204-201 — 630, Tyler Mochrie 248-708, Matt Olson 257-701. Totals: 911-811-918 — 2,640.

JL Designs (1)

Justin Lansing 279-183-202 — 664, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 255-211-225 — 691, Ron Williams 180-203-216 — 599, Billy McGaffin Jr. 257-193-201 — 651. Totals: 971-790-844 — 2,605.

———

TheSignBandits.com (1)

Tim Bush 242-28-226 — 746, Aiden Deitz 227-201-253 — 681, Rich Ellis 214-224-213 — 651, Bill Carl 171-233-190 — 594. Totals: 854-936-882 — 2,672.

Precision Floors (3)

Mike Guidarelli 236-216-254 — 706, Jim Bassotti 226-203-252 — 681, Tom Siatkowski 215-206-265 — 686, Matt Swiatocha 243-225-224 — 692. Totals: 920-850-995 — 2,765.

———

Universal Auto Parts (3)

Andy Smith 259-204-225 — 688, Bill Heaphy III 193-236-220 — 649, Chris Fedden 247-227-197 — 671, Chris Smith 300-198-159 — 657. Totals: 999-865-801 — 2,665.

Van Buren Enterprises (1)

Dan DeRizzo 222-215-174 — 611, Terry Ray 226-257-202 — 685, Brian French 215-247-220 — 682, Austin Van Buren 196-236-153 — 585. Totals: 859-955-749 — 2,563.

———

Muny Grille (1)

Jay Diamond 226-177-211 — 614, Sherm Bowman 192-248-276 — 716, Mark Ray 231-221-225 — 677, Jamie Diamond 229-248-211 — 688. Totals: 878-894-923 — 2,695.

EBF Strong (3)

John Liberatore 234-214-203 — 651, J.P. Harrell 279-249-256 — 784, Melissa Childrose 166-279-207 — 652, Chris Fawcett 255-205-233 — 693. Totals: 934-947-899 — 2,780.

———

All in 1 Realty (3)

Zach Gravell 260-243-207 — 719, Tammy Sader 225-193-195 — 613, Rich Rogaski 216-221-172 — 609, Kevin Palmer 210-203-160 — 573. Totals: 911-860-734 — 2,505.

IDID (1)

Tony Fernandez 181-175-224 — 580, Joe Gordon 133-170-190 — 493, Jim Valentino 235-184-231 — 650, A.J. Perone 224-257-216 — 697. Totals: 773-786-861 — 2,420.

———

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (0)

Anthony Clay 213-258-195 — 666, Christian Caputo 258-215-268 — 741, Jackielynn Noble 174-142-181 — 497, Jim Petronis 230-209-171 — 610. Totals: 875-824-815 — 2,514.

Bob’s Pro Shop (4)

Fred McMahon 215-226-299 — 740, Earl Lawrence Jr. 225-257-221 — 703, Bob Tedesco Jr. 234-201-211 — 646, Mike Smith 214-219-208 — 641. Totals: 888-903-939 — 2,730.

———

Metroland Photo (3)

Lee Quivey 245-205-219 — 669, Steve Renzi 208-215-205 — 628, Cliff Ruth 194-213-209 — 616, B.J. Smith Jr. 256-234-188 — 678. Totals: 903-867-821 — 2,591.

Team 14 (1)

Vacant 198-198-198 — 594, Vacant 206-206-206 — 618, Vacant 200-200-200 — 600, Vacant 227-227-227 — 681. Totals: 831-831-831 — 2,493.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Masons Automotive 29-16, D.A. Parisi & Co. 24-21, Boulevard Bowl 22-23, Kalpro 22-23, Derenzo’s Tax Service 21-24, MBM Motorsports 17-28.

———

Match summaries

Kalpro (2)

Keith Lawyer 213-227-229-203 — 872, Kyle Wilkins 146-186-202-203 — 736, Joe Carusone 182-195-255-194 — 826. Totals: 540-608-686-600 — 2,434.

Derenzo’s Tax Service (3)

P.J. Derenzo 204-192-190-257 — 843, Anthony Clay 216-193-246-158 — 813, Jason Palmer 247-214-213-196 — 870. Totals: 667-599-649-611 — 2,526.

———

Boulevard Bowl (0)

Don Cross 247-206-186-161 — 800, Mike Scaccia 246-215-202-211 — 874, Brian Hart 182-215-218-225 — 840. Totals: 675-636-606-597 — 2,514.

Masons Automotive (5)

Mark Hansen 214-216-300-203 — 933, Robin Fredenburgh 204-208-197-169 — 778, B.J. Smith Jr. 279-248-256-247 — 1,030. Totals: 697-672-753-619 — 2,741.

———

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 183-208-187-200 — 778, Tony Bianchi 193-183-211-219 — 806, Tom Girard 194-193-194-202 — 783. Totals: 570-584-592-621 — 2,367.

D.A. Parisi & Co. (4)

John Mecca 237-215-169-223 — 844, Jeff Williams 189-178-183-182 — 732, Ken Wilkins 243-201-194-228 — 866. Totals: 669-594-546-633 — 2,442.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

TSS Printing 117-62.5, Towne Bowling Academy 109.5-70.5, Battenkill Motor 109.5-70.5, Sindoni Sausage 107-73, Unbreakable Nutrition 104.5-75.5, ABS 104-76, Syron’s Meat Market 100-80, Rogers Motorsports 100-80, T.J. Bell Environmental 97.5-82.5, A Plus Heating No. 2 95[-85, My Three Sons 89.5-90.5, Revolutions Pro Shop 89-91, Never Enough Performance 87.5-92.5, Main Street Café 83-97, Sportsman’s Bowl 80-100, JLD 74.5-105.5, Broadway Lunch 73.5-106.5, Solid Surface 69-11, Next Level Detailing 58.5-121.5, A Plus Heating No. 1 51-129.

———

Match summaries

TSS Printing (10)

Jackie Malone 157-269-234-215 — 875, Paul Dumas 207-245-245-243 — 940. Totals: 387-537-502-481 — 1,907.

A Plus Heating No. 2 (10)

Victoria Shufelt 238-245-213-177 — 873, Zack Porter 237-248-268-217 — 970. Totals: 496-514-502-415 — 1,927.

———

Revolutions Pro Shop (2)

Lindsey McPhail 230-226-247-179 — 882, Don Herrington 203-165-184-258 — 810. Totals: 446-404-444-450 — 1,744.

ABS (18)

Natasha Fazzone 174-296-257-222 — 949, Matt Fazzone 268-245-238-246 — 997. Totals: 458-557-511-484 — 2,010.

———

My Three Sons (18.5)

Patricia Kelly 257-225-244-214 — 940, Scott Rogers 220-259-191-280 — 950. Totals: 502-509-460-519 — 1,990.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (1.5)

Michelle Largeteau 135-125-98-154 — 512, Gabe Criscuolo 192-222-183-201 — 798. Totals: 429-449-383-457 — 1,718.

———

Next Level Detailing (5)

Kim Swiatocha 279-226-279-2218 — 1,002, Matt Swiatocha 222-214-221-213 — 870. Totals: 528-467-527-458 — 1,980.

Battenkill Motor (15)

Laura Rotter 218-191-280-267 — 956, Dan Rotter 211-246-225-247 — 929. Totals: 468-476-544-553 — 2,041.

———

Never Enough Performance (13)

Kate Clark 212-208-280-269 — 969, Dave McLear 248-239-245-192 — 924. Totals: 488-475-553-489 — 2,005.

Broadway Lunch (7)

Renee Earl 213-234-201-154 — 802, Tom Earl 204-269-226-268 — 967. Totals: 452-538-462-457 — 1,909.

———

Unbreakable Nutrition (5.5)

Niki Battistoni 212-214-212-226 — 864, Peter Battistoni 214-167-188-176 — 745. Totals: 459-414-433-435 — 1,741.

Syron’s Meat Market (14.5)

Amanda Chrzanowski 258-185-224-225 — 892, Kenny Livengood 206-205-255-212 — 878. Totals: 480-406-495-453 — 1,834.

———

JLD (5)

Amber Brophy 182-165-191-160 — 698, Billy McGaffin Jr. 278-259-187-234 — 958. Totals: 490-454-408-424 — 1,776.

Rogers Motorsports (15)

Kelly Chrzanowski 226-185-191-2445 — 847, Tom Rogers 259-23-217-234 — 933. Totals: 524-447-447-518 — 1,936.

———

Solid Surface (9)

Cheyanne Zullo 255-238-213-197 — 903, Austin Zullo 204-259-186-184 — 833. Totals: 497-535-437-419 — 1,888.

T.J. Bell Environmental (11)

Amanda Bershwinger 209-233-216-217 — 875, Ken LaBelle 225-193-206-233 — 857. Totals: 468-460-456-484 — 1,868.

———

Main Street Café (10)

Ursula Pasquerella 195-187-203-194 — 779, Joe Venduro 202-258-236-219 — 915. Totals: 445-493-487-461 — 1,886.

Sindoni Sausage (10)

Liz Kuhlkin 289-241-226-255 — 1,011, Joe VanDerLinden 258-228-254-184 — 924. Totals: 553-475-486-445 — 1,959.

———

Sportsman’s Bowl (10)

Erika Poje 169-182-235-162 — 748, Dan Knutti 219-213-256-221 — 909. Totals: 435-442-538-430 — 1,845.

Towne Bowling Academy (10)

Debbie Capullo 227-2445-236-233 — 941, Ryan Gahan 234-169-175-225 — 803. Totals: 483-436-433-480 — 1,832.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected].

Categories: Sports