Letters to the Editor Friday, March 3

|
Article Audio:
Writer ignored Biden’s negatives
Mr. Wouk in his Feb. 23 letter, (“Trump supporters willfully ignorant”) asserted Trump supporters are ignorant and dead-enders is a prime example of blindness.
I guess he is OK with the Bidens allegedly making millions out of scamming other countries while in office for no reason except self-enrichment.
Is he enjoying the massive illegal invasion sponsored by this administration at the taxpayers’ expense?
How about the wonderful record inflation we all are experiencing? Did he not fill up his vehicle or see his energy bills lately?
Is his 401K different from other Americans’?
As for the election fraud claim from Trump, I find it hard to believe Biden won.
He offered nothing for over four decades, hid, and now it is clear he is unfit to run the country.
I’ll take willful ignorance for a thousand, Alex.
Michael. P. Croce Sr.
Ballston Spa
We should all be thanking our police
The article on the front page of the Feb. 27 Gazette (“Police, fire personnel top earners last year”) shows how a little slant and presenting only part of the facts can paint a very different picture than the actual situation.
What comes across as condemnation for greed and overspending should be a big thank you to dedicated public servants willing to put in extra effort on behalf of their village.
Overtime is required to be paid for anyone in any job when they work over 40 hours in a week.
Most firefighters work two 24-hour shifts in a week and are needed to come back for fire calls frequently.
Captain Rodd came back for calls more often than anyone else. This is the mark of a great public servant, not a sign of greed. This is all in the way things work and included in the budget to the best of the Chief’s estimating ability.
Overtime pressures are made worse by retirements or people being sick from time to time. Police overtime is even harder to criticize.
Sgt. Coke deserves praise and thanks of the community. He typically works nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. which is exhausting enough.
To then have to help out and come back to fill someone else’s slot without complaint is yeoman’s service.
I thank all the village employees for the fabulous job they do and don’t begrudge them any overtime they earn along the way.
Tom Gifford
Scotia
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Posted by Bill Marinicic 2/282023 own it bill Marinicic aka Jonathan Parker fact check this dude he is confused
Polly typical liberal talking points. Let me tell you what this administration and you Democrats are doing. Trump said why is Russia our enemy, they are in the NATO alliance let’s make them our friend. And instead the Democrats who most of them are owned by Chinese or have a Chinese spy in their bedroom or in their office or driving their cars say that Trump is a Russian asset. So what happens now? What happens now is this administration and Democrats short sightedness put one of the largest energy producers in the world with gas and oil and pushes them into the arms of one of the countries with the largest population and largest manufacturing assets in the world. Together China and Russia Will be so strong that even with our posturing, there’s no way that we could defeat them. See the problem with Joe Biden, and most of the Democrats and Republicans in office is that they are embedded m, they owe too many favors they owe their donors and nothing gets done. Donald Trump was an outsider , that’s why he got things done. Try refuting my statement with out the Insults. Plain arguments. I know the lefties can’t do it.
Let’s go Brandies is defined daily by his increasingly hysterical efforts to define his reality.
Posted by the creature let’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him
please be sure to fact check any of his posts if you read them the are chock full of lies. FACT CHECK THE DUDE HE LIES
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of women
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023
own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man