Letters to the Editor Friday, March 3

Writer ignored Biden’s negatives

Mr. Wouk in his Feb. 23 letter, (“Trump supporters willfully ignorant”) asserted Trump supporters are ignorant and dead-enders is a prime example of blindness.

I guess he is OK with the Bidens allegedly making millions out of scamming other countries while in office for no reason except self-enrichment.

Is he enjoying the massive illegal invasion sponsored by this administration at the taxpayers’ expense?

How about the wonderful record inflation we all are experiencing? Did he not fill up his vehicle or see his energy bills lately?

Is his 401K different from other Americans’?

As for the election fraud claim from Trump, I find it hard to believe Biden won.

He offered nothing for over four decades, hid, and now it is clear he is unfit to run the country.

I’ll take willful ignorance for a thousand, Alex.

Michael. P. Croce Sr.

Ballston Spa

We should all be thanking our police

The article on the front page of the Feb. 27 Gazette (“Police, fire personnel top earners last year”) shows how a little slant and presenting only part of the facts can paint a very different picture than the actual situation.

What comes across as condemnation for greed and overspending should be a big thank you to dedicated public servants willing to put in extra effort on behalf of their village.

Overtime is required to be paid for anyone in any job when they work over 40 hours in a week.

Most firefighters work two 24-hour shifts in a week and are needed to come back for fire calls frequently.

Captain Rodd came back for calls more often than anyone else. This is the mark of a great public servant, not a sign of greed. This is all in the way things work and included in the budget to the best of the Chief’s estimating ability.

Overtime pressures are made worse by retirements or people being sick from time to time. Police overtime is even harder to criticize.

Sgt. Coke deserves praise and thanks of the community. He typically works nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. which is exhausting enough.

To then have to help out and come back to fill someone else’s slot without complaint is yeoman’s service.

I thank all the village employees for the fabulous job they do and don’t begrudge them any overtime they earn along the way.

Tom Gifford

Scotia

