Letters to the Editor Thursday, March 2

Article Audio:

Newspaper carriers deserve our thanks

As I write this (on Feb. 22), the snow predicted by the various weather mavens has begun, soon to be followed by sleet, freezing rain and the concomitant hazardous driving conditions.

Nevertheless, I predict that our copy of The Gazette will find its way into the newspaper tube beneath the mailbox at the end of our driveway, owing to the excellent job our delivery person does nearly every day of every week of every year.

If you read this, Devin, know that we very much appreciate your efforts.

Sitting lazily on a snowy morning over coffee and a real newspaper (as opposed to the digital version), is, for us, a great pleasure.

You have always earned the tip we include on our bill each year.

Here’s hoping that Gazette readers will remember to add whatever they can to their bill in recognition of a difficult job well done.

Bruce Raymer

Niskayuna

Mask mandates are not effective

Let’s finally drive a stake through the heart of these masks, shall we?

In response to Michael Hiltzik’s Feb. 28 column, (“Foes of mask wearing should try reading actual reports,”) I present Dr. Fauci’s own email, now made public, where Dr. Fauci says: “The typical mask you buy in a drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.” (That includes N95 masks too, whose holes are larger than the virus.)

One month ago, Dr. Ashish Jha, MD, the current head of the nation’s covid response at the White House, was interviewed by Pennsylvania’s largest newspaper, (video’s on the web). He said: “There is no study in the world that shows that masks work that well.”

He added: “So you’re never going to get the kind of benefit from mandatory year-round masking.”

Hiltzik mentions British epidemiologist Thomas Jefferson, who states: “There is just no evidence that masks make any difference.” Jefferson’s study “did not show a clear reduction in respiratory viral infection with the use of medical/surgical masks.

There were no clear differences between the use of medical/surgical masks compared with N95/P2 respirators.”

Hiltzik mentions a Bangladesh study without sharing Jefferson’s quote about it: “It’s not a very good study, because it was not a study about whether masks worked, it was a study about increasing compliance for wearing a mask.”

I rely on the science, Drs. Fauci and Jha on masks. I will never wear masks again. Gazette, please stop publishing mask pseudo-science and gobbledygook. This monster is staked.

Robert McMorris

Richmondville

Cancer screening can help save lives

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and many of us will remember recent news of those who have died from this disease, including actors Chadwick Boseman and Kirstie Alley, and soccer great, Pelé.

But the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Fulton, Montgomery, and Schenectady wants to remind you of different news about colorectal cancer: Getting screened can help you survive this disease or even prevent it.

Colorectal screening tests can alert healthcare providers that precancerous growths, called polyps, may be forming. These polyps can be removed before they turn into cancer. Regular screening for colorectal cancer can help find it early when it may be easier to treat. Colorectal cancer has a 91% survival rate when found early.

Screening for colorectal cancer begins at age 45. If you are age 45 or older, talk to your healthcare provider about getting screened. If you do not have a health care provider or health insurance, the CSP is ready to help. We offer free colorectal cancer screening to uninsured people ages 45 and older and can connect you to a healthcare provider if needed.

Screening for colorectal cancer can be done at home and it’s easy. The CSP uses a stool-based screening test that gets mailed to a lab. We will pay for a follow-up colonoscopy if the test comes back abnormal.

If cancer treatment is needed, we help our clients enroll in the Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program. Don’t wait. Call us at 518-841-3726.

Carmen Rodriguez

Amsterdam

The writer is a case manager for the Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery, and Schenectady counties.

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion