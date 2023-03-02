NFL star Antonio Brown joins Albany Empire as part-owner

Article Audio:

The Albany Empire has added some significant star power in an off-the-field capacity.

Thursday, the National Arena League franchise announced in a press conference at MVP Arena that star NFL free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has purchased a partial ownership stake in the team.

“I’m excited and grateful to be a part of the Albany Empire,” said Brown, who had teased the announcement Wednesday via social media.

His father, Eddie Brown, a star for the Albany Firebirds in the Arena Football League in the 1990s, is also joining the franchise as vice president of operations.

“I grew up here as a little kid, watching my dad being successful and watching this building erupt,” Antonio Brown said. “The face-painting at the stadium, all the little camaraderies that made the city as a unit. For me, a family-oriented city like Albany, being here with my dad … just giving the community and players an opportunity to live out their dreams, for me [this decision] was easy.”

The NFL star’s career has often been clouded by controversy — both on and off the field — and legal issues. He won a Super Bowl in February 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but has not played since a Jan. 2, 2022 incident during Tampa Bay’s game against the New York Jets when Brown took his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and shirt off, then ran off the field and into the locker room. The Buccaneers released him four days later.

On the field, Brown is a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler who was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. Playing from 2010-21 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.

The two-time defending NAL champion Empire are set to open up their 2023 season on April 16 with a home game against the Orlando Predators.

Categories: Sports