Niagara shakes off slow start to cruise past Siena women’s basketball 86-62

Article Audio:

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY —A fast start wasn’t nearly enough for the Siena women’s basketball team on Thursday, as Niagara rolled to an 86-62 victory at the Gallagher Center.

The Saints (11-8 MAAC, 17-12 overall) jumped out to a 14-6 lead with 4:34 left in the first quarter, but the Purple Eagles (15-4, 16-11) turned it around, outsourcing Siena 24-16 in the second quarter for a 45-36 halftime lead and 21-10 in the third to go up 66-46.

The Purple Eagles got scoring from all 13 active players, and put four players in double figures despite the MAAC’s top two leading scorers — sisters Aaliyah and Angel Parker — staying under ten points apiece.

The Saints shot 39 percent from the field while Niagara made nearly 45 percent of its shots and held a decisive 41-24 rebounding edge.

Saints sophomore Anajah Brown turned in her team-leading sixth double-double of the year with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while freshman London Gamble (11 points) and junior Ahniysha Jackson (10 points) also went in double figures.

Freshmen Jade Rutledge and Ary Hicks led the Purple Eagle scoring barrage with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while juniors Brooklyn Jones (11) and Saige Glover (10) also contributed double-digit scoring.

With the Saints already locked into the No. 4/5 MAAC Tournament quarterfinal against Fairfield next week, Siena’s regular season will conclude at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Canisius.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports