Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons captures Section II Class D girls’ basketball title

TROY — The Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls’ basketball team looked real good and not so good at different times in Thursday’s Section II Class D title game with Hartford.

One of those good stretches came early, a more significant one came late and the result was a second area championship in five years for the Golden Knights.

“We don’t play pretty,” Bishop Gibbons coach Pat Moran said after his team posted a 58-48 win at Hudson Valley Community College. “We play heart basketball. This team never gives up. That’s what helped us today.”

Bishop Gibbons never trailed in the game in beating the 2022 area Class D champ. Gibbons built a double-digit lead in the first half, saw Hartford get back into it and then pulled away behind tournament MVP Angie Deitz in the last frame.

“We got up and started to get comfortable, which wasn’t a good thing,” Deitz, a junior, said after scoring 21 points and bringing down 11 rebounds. “We knew Hartford was a comeback team.”

Hartford (No. 4 seed, 8-14) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and clawed within three with a quarter to go at 42-39. Deitz delivered eight of her points, and all-tourney selection Mia Wylie netted six of her 20 in the last quarter when the Golden Knights (No. 2 seed, 14-7) outscored Tanagers 16-9.

That last quarter featured a 9-0 run after Alawnah Dunda’s layup had gotten Hartford within 44-41.

“This is something we’ve worked for all year. It’s what we talked about,” Deitz said. “We were motivated and excited.”

That excitement at times seemed to get the best of the two young teams as Bishop Gibbons turned the ball over 30 times, and Hartford lost it 22 times. Hartford’s stat line also showed a 14-for-52 effort from the field, while Bishop Gibbons shot 23-for-57, yet was 9-for-21 from the line.

“Today was about who had the biggest heart,” Moran said. “I knew they [Hartford] were going to come back.”

“Coach said he was proud of us because we kept working and didn’t give up,” Deitz said.

Deitz started her teams’ key 9-0 run with a foul shot and then assisted on a layup by Wylie. Deitz followed with three unanswered layups to make it 53-41.

After four quick points by Hartford including three Dunda Dunda free throws, Deitz assisted on another Wylie layup with two minutes left to all but seal the outcome as the Golden Knights went up 55-45.

“I tried to go out there and do it for my team,” Deitz said.

When Bishop Gibbons secured its last Section II championship in 2019, it ended a three-decade drought. From 1980-89 the Golden Knights were among Section II premier teams, with eight section II titles (Class A and B).

“I thought this team was a year away from another one,” said Moran, whose only senior is Kate Alarcon. “We got blown out multiple times last year. We lost games by 50 points, and this is the same team except for Mia, who was hurt last year. They worked hard at getting better.”

Shakai Stuart nailed a 3-pointer to give Bishop Gibbons a 21-9 lead early in the second quarter, and scrappy Hartford got within 26-22 at the half. Cailin Severance hit a pair of 3s for Hartford just before the half ended, and she dropped in another one to begin the third-quarter scoring.

“I knew we had the bigs, but their threes were a concern,” Moran said. “That number two [Severance], I was worried about her.”

Deitz scored the last of her eight third-quarter points on a free throw to give the Golden Knights a 42-35 advantage before Hartford’s McKenzie Johnson turned a steal into a layup and Ava Nadeau made two foul shots to make it 42-39 with eight minutes to go.

“To be here and win with all these girls is amazing,” said Wylie, who created the final margin with a layup.

Alanah Kelly, a 6-foot-3 junior, collected 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for Bishop Gibbons. Her only basket came on a putback when the Golden Knights were putting together a 13-4 run to close the opening quarter.

“Alanah rose to the occasion,” Moran said. “She got so many big rebounds and had a bunch of blocked shots.”

Johnson and Severance both made the all-tourney team after leading Hartford with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Bishop Gibbons needed a layup in the final seconds by Wylie to get past Northville in the sectional semifinals 31-30, in a game the Golden Knight trailed 27-19 with a quarter to go.

“It’s always one kid who puts the team on her back at the end,” Moran said.

Hartford upset top-seeded Salem in its semifinal contest 56-50, and began sectional play with a 58-37 quarterfinal win over Argyle. Gibbons had a quarterfinal bye.

Bishop Gibbons will take on the Section VII champ (Seton Catholic or Boquet Valley) in a state regional final March 11 at HVCC.

“This was the goal all season,” Deitz said. “We’ll keep working and try to get another win in the regionals.”

Bishop Gibbons beat Westport 49-24 in regional action in 2019 before its season ended with a 56-26 state semifinal loss to eventual champion Franklinville.

ALBANY ACADEMY WINS ‘B’ TITLE

Tournament MVP Saige Randolph scored 17 points to lead Albany Academy past Catskill 64-36 in the Class B championship game.

Eva Gitto added 10 points for Albany Academy.

Hartford 9 13 17 9 — 48

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 18 8 16 16 — 58

Hartford scoring: Severance 5-0-13, Dunda 1-4-6, Wade 0-6-6, Liebig, Johnson 5-1-14, Nadeau 2-3-7, Liebig 1-0-2. Bishop Gibbons scoring: Deitz 8-5-21, M. Moran 1-0-2, Jusino 2-1-6, Wylie 9-2-20, Alarcon 1-0-3, Stuart 1-0-3, Kelly 1-1-3. Team totals: Hartford 14-14-48; Bishop Gibbons 23-9-58.

