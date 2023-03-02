Opening Faceoff: Breaking down first-round ECAC Hockey tournament games

Article Audio:

It’s sudden-death time in the ECAC Hockey tournament.

Earlier this season, the conference announced that it was changing the format of the first round for the men’s tournament. Instead of playing a best-of-three series, it will be a single-game elimination event.

The coaches didn’t want the format change. They had voted 12-0 to keep the best-of-three format.

“It’s an awful setup,” Princeton coach Ron Fogarty said after his team’s 3-1 loss to Union last Saturday at Messa Rink. “It’s the worst decision made for our conference.”

No matter how much the coaches complain about it, we’re stuck with it, at least for this year. Let’s see what happens if a couple of the lower seeds win this weekend and advance to the best-of-three quarterfinals next weekend.

There is one first-round game Friday, No. 5 Colgate hosting No. 12 Dartmouth. The other games are Saturday: No. 8 Union hosting No. 9 Princeton, No. 10 Yale at No. 7 RPI and No. 6 Clarkson at home against No. 11 Brown.

Here is my breakdown and predictions for each game.

8 UNION VS. NO. 9 PRINCETON

The teams just met last Saturday, so preparation for the rematch Saturday should be pretty easy.

The Dutchmen took care of business in their 3-1 win. They killed off four Princeton power plays, they scored early in the game to take the lead, they dominated the second period and had a 3-0 lead and they protected that lead.

They will need to do that again Saturday. And they will have to take advantage of a banged-up Princeton team that is missing several key players, including starting sophomore goalie Ethan Pearson, who shut out Union back in December.

The only way Union loses this game is if it gets complacent and doesn’t work hard. If that happens, then the Dutchmen will be in trouble. But I don’t see that happening.

The pick: Union 4, Princeton 1

7 RPI VS. NO. 10 YALE

The team split the season series, which hasn’t been the norm of late. RPI’s 4-2 win Feb. 13 at Houston Field House was just its third victory over Yale in the last 20 meetings. That’s a strange stat.

The Engineers are the better offensive team, with three players with 10 or more goals. Ryan Mahshie leads the way with 14 goals. Jakob Lee and Austin Heidemann each have 10. Not only does Yale not have a double-digit goal scorer, it doesn’t have anyone with 20 points. Ian Carpentier leads the Bulldogs with nine goals and seven assists.

This game will come down to goaltending. RPI’s Jack Watson (13-14-1, 3.08 goals-against average, .895 save percentage, one shutout) has been up and down. Yale’s Luke Pearson (4-7-4, 2.25 GAA, .924 save percentage, three shutouts) can steal a game.

RPI’s offense must carry the load in order to win, much like it did in the last meeting.

The pick: RPI 3, Yale 2

5 COLGATE VS. NO. 12 DARTMOUTH

This game shouldn’t be much of a contest, right? The Raiders finished 20 points ahead of the Big Green. They swept the season series. They have the better offense with six players recording 20 or more points, led by Alex Young (19-17-36) and Matt Verboon (14-17-31). Dartmouth has been outscored 101-61.

But Colgate has had some frustrating losses. The 3-1 setback to Union Feb. 3, when coach Don Vaughn’s move to pull goalie Carter Gylander for an extra attacker with under three seconds left in the second period and the faceoff in the Union end backfired when Nick Young scored an empty-net goal with 0.5 seconds left comes to mind. And last Friday’s 4-2 loss at Yale, with Colgate still in the hunt for a first-round bye, was mystifying.

I believe Colgate moves on, but it won’t be easy.

The pick: Colgate 4, Dartmouth 3

6 CLARKSON VS. NO. 11 BROWN

I believe it was a disappointing season for Clarkson, I expected the Golden Knights to be a top-four team in the conference. They certainly have the offensive talent. Alex Campbell leads the team with 14 goals, followed by Mathieu Gosselin with 13 and Anthony Callin with 11. Ayrton Martino leads Clarkson in scoring with 37 points on nine goals and 28 assists.

Goalie Ethan Haider has been good, posting a 2.59 GAA, a .904 save percentage and three shutouts.

But the Golden Knights have been inconsistent. They got swept by their rival St. Lawrence. They lost a shootout to Brown at home, and were blanked by Yale.

This game is ripe for an upset. Brown coach Brendan Whittet will find a way to slow down the Golden Knights and frustrate them. But am I brave enough to pick an upset?

The pick: Clarkson 3, Brown 2 (2OT)

RPI’S RAMPADO HONORED

RPI goalie Amanda Rampado was named to the women’s ECAC Hockey Third Team on Thursday.

The senior set a career high in league wins this season (four) and saves (696). She had a 2.77 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and two shutouts.

POWER RANKINGS

Time for my latest ECAC Hockey men’s power rankings. These are the final ones for the season.

1) Quinnipiac — Takes care of business efficiently in the Capital Region last weekend.

2) Harvard — Sweeps the North Country.

3) Cornell — Bounces back with road wins after getting swept at home last weekend.

4) St. Lawrence — Holds on to the final first-round bye slot. Not the North Country team I expected to be in the top four.

5) Colgate — Confounding loss at Yale, and fortunate to get two points against Brown.

6) Clarkson — This was the North Country team I expected to be off this weekend.

7) Union — Only bad period the Dutchmen played last weekend was the first period against Quinnipiac.

8) RPI — Beats Princeton to get home ice.

9) Princeton — Injuries have taken a toll on the Tigers.

10) Yale — Nice win over Colgate.

11) Brown — Fades down the stretch.

12) Dartmouth — Will be shocked if Big Green win Friday.

