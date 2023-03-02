Overtime, comp pay lead to salary increases in Glenville

Article Audio:

GLENVILLE — Some members of the town’s Police Department made $20,000 above their base pay last year, an expense officials said was driven by overtime and contractual obligations.

Nine out of the town’s top-10 earners in 2022 were members of the Glenville Police Department, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request. The 6th was Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Dana Gilgore, who cashed out his accumulated sick leave upon retiring last year.

Detective Timothy Mell was the town’s highest grossing employee last year, bringing home $148,932 in wages, or $59,383 more than his base salary of $89,549.

Sgt. Mark Agostino was the second highest-earner with a gross salary of $137,907, which is $23,579 above his base salary of $94,618. Lt. Matthew Weise earned $133,617, or $23,579 more than his base salary of $110,041, according to records.

Gilgore ranked sixth on the list, bringing home $121,683, which was $35,771 above his base salary of $85,912.

Police Chief Stephen Janik — who ranked fifth on the list, with a gross salary of $126,720, or $4,720 more than his salary of $122,000 — said most of the extra expenses can be attributed to a contract approved with the police union two years ago that saw the number of compensatory hours officers can maintain reduced beginning last year.

Under the new contract, officers are allowed to maintain 240 compensatory hours, which are banked for every hour of overtime an officer works and can be used for personal leave at a later date or to cash out upon retirement. The previous contact allowed officers to maintain 360 compensatory hours.

Janik said a bulk of the department’s officers, which included 25 plus himself, received a cash payment for their extra compensatory hours, but noted the new contract will benefit taxpayers in the future.

“When the contract was negotiated, they lowered the ability for officers to bank as much as they used to, so there was a large payout to a number of officers who had banked that time for many years,” he said.

Glenville is not the only municipality to pay extra for emergency services last year.

Schenectady and Gloversville also saw large overtime payouts for law enforcement officials in 2022, and Schenectady County saw several sheriff deputies more than double their salary in overtime pay alone. Officials from each municipality have blamed the issue on staffing shortages and the need to fill round the clock services.

But in Glenville, the Police Department is fully staffed except for one officer who is currently on military leave. The department has struggled to find qualified new recruits but has been able to recruit transfers from other departments, which Janik attributed to the department’s reputation and quality of life in town.

The department has hired four officers in the past five years.

Supervisor Chris Koetzle said despite the department’s ability to attract new officers, there will always be a need for overtime in the Police Department, which he attributed to minimum staffing requirements that can be tricky to balance when officers take vacation or are out sick.

He also pointed to a number of events that required police staffing, including the town’s Oktoberfest and Veteran ceremonies. Officers having to appear in traffic court also leads to additional overtime pay, Koetzel said.

“Having a 24/7 response department requires that people have to respond,” he said.

The department has a staffing requirement of two officers per shift and delegates overtime via a rotating list, which ensures the same officers aren’t receiving all the overtime, which helps reduce staff burnout.

Koetzle said finding ways to reduce overtime spending is not as simple as some think, noting some residents in the past have suggested simply hiring additional officers to mitigate overtime spending.

But a combination of base salary, medical insurance and retirement benefits makes hiring additional officers cost prohibitive and could lead to overstaffing the department, Koetzle said.

Base pay for a new recruit out of the academy is $41,755, plus benefits. The pay increases to $54,936 after a year of service and grows to $85,748 after six.

Glenville’s top earners for 2022:

Detective Timothy Mell earned $148,932.77, or $59,383.77 more than his base salary of $89,549.

Sgt. Mark Agostinio earned $137,907.73, or $43,289.73 more than his base salary of $94,618.

Lt. Matthew Weise earned $133,617.97, or $23,579.97 more than his base salary of $110,041.

Sgt. Casey Greene earned $130,397.88, or $38,314.88 more than his base salary of $92,083.

Chief Stephen Janik earned $126,720.45, or $4,720.45 more than his base salary of $122,000.

Dana Gilgore, deputy commissioner of public works, earned $121,683.42, or $35,771.42 more than her base salary of $85,912.

Police Officer Laurence Borwhat earned $121,680.97, or $37,200.97 more than his base salary of $84,480.

Detective Charles Lavery earned $119,106.67, or $29,557.67 more than his base salary of $89,549.

Sgt. Meredith Kaiser earned $108,463.87, or $16,380.87 more than her base salary of $92,083.

Detective Justin Bolle earned $108,227.55, or $18,678.55 more than his base salary of $89,549.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: [email protected] or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville