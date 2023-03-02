Weekend plans: ‘Hadestown’ at Proctors and basketball championships among top picks

Article Audio:

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Way down to Hadestown

“Hadestown” continues its Proctors run through this weekend. The tour of the Broadway production was written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin and follows two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Through songs that blend modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the story takes the audience to the underworld and back again.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25.50 – $90.50. For more information visit proctors.org.

Championship weekend in Glens Falls

The Section II boys’ basketball championships will be decided Friday and Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.

Action starts with a Friday night doubleheader, starting at 5 p.m. with Duanesburg facing Hoosic Valley for the Class C championship, followed by the Class CC final between Stillwater and Chatham at 6:45. The winners of those two games will face Sunday at Cohoes High School for the right to advance to the state tournament.

Sunday features a quartet of championship games in Glens Falls, starting with the Class D final at 11 a.m., the Class B game at 12:45, the Class A contest at 2:30 and the Class AA championship at 4:15.

Bluegrass at Universal Preservation Hall

The Grammy Award-winning North Carolina bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers will play Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga on Friday. The Rangers are frequent collaborators of banjoist and comedian Steve Martin (but now touring without him) and are no strangers to Capital Region stages, having previously performed at Music Haven in Schenectady.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 – $69.50. For more information visit universalpreservationhall.org.

Gogh and the Grateful Dead

The “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” exhibit at the Armory Studios NY will pay tribute to the music of the Grateful Dead on Saturday.

“Gratefully Yours under Van Gogh’s Starry Night” features the region’s longest-running Grateful Dead tribute act, Gratefully Yours, performing live inside the exhibit’s 360-degree immersive projection room.

Advanced tickets are $50 ($60 at the door). All ages are welcome, and entry is free for children ages 3 and under. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the concert is set for 8:45 p.m. For more information visit feverup.com.

Home show in Saratoga

The Saratoga Home & Lifestyle Show returns on Saturday at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Saratoga Springs, it features a variety of home improvement, landscaping, décor, heating and plumbing, vendors as well as financial and professional services.

There will also be an art show with more than 25 artisans. It’ll include photography, painting, woodworking, jewelry and wine.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Sunday. For more information visit rotaryhomeshow.com.

Categories: News