Duanesburg boys’ basketball captures program’s first-ever Section II championship

Article Audio:

GLENS FALLS — A long wait has finally come to an end for Duanesburg, with the boys’ basketball team clinching the program’s first-ever Section II championship on Friday night with a win over Hoosic Valley.

The Eagles went on a run to end the third quarter, maintaining the lead the rest of the way, clinching the Section II Class C title.

“It was something that I thought I was prepared for, but it’s something that now, I’m not sure if you’re ever truly prepared for it,” said Duanesburg coach Brett Simpson. “As a coach, the thoughts cross your mind, ‘what if.’ The range of emotions that you go through is something that I hope I get to continue to experience this year. It was truly indescribable.”

Although Duanesburg built a lead at the end of the third, the Indians never shied away. The Eagles had an answer for everything Hoosic Valley threw at them, coming away with a 58-49 victory.

“The job’s not finished,” said Duanesburg senior Michael Leak. “We just have to keep going. We have practice tomorrow to prepare for Sunday and we have to put out another great effort.”

Duanesburg advances to the CC/C playoff game against Chatham on Sunday to determine who will represent Section II in the state tournament.

The Eagles started out strong in the first quarter, but were held to just five points in the second, going into halftime trailing by one, 20-19.

“We had the first blow, both teams switched defense and I think their switch bothered us more than ours bothered them,” Simpson said. “We got a little stagnant and were down one going into halftime.”

“We knew going into halftime, down one, we were making stupid mistakes, not rebounding the ball and committing turnovers that were leading to fast-break points,” Leak added. “We knew as long as we cleaned that up, we’d be all right.”

There was a total of seven lead changes and one tie in the third quarter alone. Duanesburg ended the period on a 6-0 run, taking a 37-32 lead.

In the fourth, the Eagles’ lead fluctuated between three and 11 points, but it was never relinquished from the final lead change in the third.

“Ultimately it comes down to who makes the last run in a close game, and we’ve been able to do that this year,” Simpson said. “We’ve very conditioned and we work a lot on late-game situations.”

“We knew a lot about them and that’s a big credit to our coaches,” Leak said of Hoosic Valley. “Our coaches did all the scouting, watching just about every game they played. We just tried to go out there and execute the best we could.”

Leak, who was named the Class C tournament MVP, scored 16 points. Jeffrey Mulhern led in scoring with 18 points and eight rebounds, while being named to the All-Tournament team.

“We went into that third quarter wanting more,” Mulhern said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the first half, but we cleaned those up, and it was a great team win and we closed it out in the end.”

Payton Fall tacked on 11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists for Duanesburg. Ethan Thompson contributed five points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Chris Jones led the Indians with 14 points, while Logan Reilly tacked on 12 points. Each were named to the Class C Tournament team.

Isaiah Eckler added 11 points for Hoosic Valley, hitting three 3-pointers.

The Eagles will head to Cohoes High School on Sunday for a 1 p.m. tip-off against Chatham in the CC/C playoff game, boasting a perfect 25-0 record, as they look to clinch their first state tournament berth.

“You would never know, talking to these guys at school or at practice, what our record is,” Simpson said. We’ve barley discussed it. Our motto the who year has been the next game.”

Duanesburg 14 5 18 21 — 58

Hoosic Valley 9 11 12 17 — 49

Duanesburg scoring: Leak 6-2-16, Thompson 2-0-5, Lohret 1-0-2, Fall 3-4-11, Mulhern 5-8-10, Williams 3-0-6. Hoosic Valley scoring: Eddy 1-2-4, Carner 1-0-2, Reilly 5-2-12, Eckler 2-4-11, Wiley 3-0-6, Jones 5-4-14. Team scoring: Duanesburg 20-14-58, Hoosic Valley 17-12-49.

Categories: High School Sports