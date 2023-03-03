Expected Friday night snow storm to hit Capital Region; 5 to 10 inches expected

Article Audio:

ALBANY – A snowstorm is expected to come through the Capital Region beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday, bringing between 5 and 10 inches to the area.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for much of the region, including all of Fulton, Montgomery, Schenectady, Saratoga and Schoharie counties, from 6 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Total snowfall will be kind of increasing as you get towards the west of Schenectady, out towards like the Amsterdam area,” Meteorologist Michael Main, with the National Weather Service in Albany, said. “The Albany area will probably be five-to-six inches or so, Schenectady maybe more six-to-eight inches, and once you get more west of Rotterdam towards Amsterdam, storm totals are eight to 10 inches, with an isolated foot, or so of snow not out of the question.”

Snow was expected to start between 8-10 p.m. Friday night and continue into Saturday morning. The storm warnings expect wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour in Fulton and Montgomery counties and as high as 30 miles per hour in Schenectady and Albany County.

“It becomes heavy pretty quickly after it begins tonight (Friday),” Main said. “We’ll have precipitation throughout tonight. Once we get towards midnight, there could be some sleet starting to mix in. We’ll probably have a period between midnight and 7-8 o’clock Saturday morning where we have a mixture of snow and sleet. Then it switches back over to all snow Saturday morning, then it tapers off to rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon.”

The heaviest precipitation is expected between 8 to 10 p.m. Friday night until about 7 a.m. Saturday morning, Main said.

“We have a Winter Weather Advisory for the immediate Capital District, eastern Schenectady County,” Main said. “In the Winter Weather Advisory we’re expecting total snow and sleet accumulation of four, to say seven inches and then further west of the county and all of Montgomery County is in a Winter Storm Warning, where we are most confident we will get seven inches or more of snow.”

The winter storm advisories urge caution when traveling because of snow covered roadways and reduced visibility. Snow rates may exceed one inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

“Once it starts it’s going to quickly become very heavy,” Main said. “When it’s that heavy it’s probably going to accumulate on the roads overnight tonight (Friday), dangerous travel conditions, if you don’t have to be out on the roads overnight tonight, and early tomorrow, it’s probably a good idea to be.”

A few light snow showers may be possible Saturday night, but it will likely not amount to anything, Main said. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry and temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, he said.

