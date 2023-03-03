General Electric to invest $11M in Schenectady plant for facility upgrades

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — General Electric is set to make an $11 million investment in its Schenectady plant as part of $450 million in upgrades the company plans to make in its U.S. manufacturing facilities this year.

GE Vernova, the company’s portfolio of energy businesses, plans to make $11 million in investments to the Schenectady site in facility maintenance and equipment and tool management.

According to the company, the investments will allow the plant to replace and upgrade tools for improved on-time performance, to increase capacity of both gas turbine and generator products and services for improved customer service.

“By improving capacity and modernizing facilities, GE Vernova will be well positioned to further drive decarbonization, increase electrification, and lead the energy transition,” GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said in a press release. “These investments will ensure our employees and facilities are ready to support U.S. energy independence and sustainability goals, while positioning the company for long-term stability and success.”

According to the corporation, GE Vernova is planning to hire more than 920 U.S.-based positions and invest upward of $117 million in its U.S. energy facilities this year. In addition to the $11 investment in the downtown Schenectady location, the company will invest $35 million in its Greenville, S.C. plant and $20 million in its manufacturing facilities in Pensacola, Fla.

GE employs more than 45,000 workers and operates 58 manufacturing facilities countrywide.

