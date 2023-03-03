Glenville man charged in multiple Saratoga Springs business burglaries, police say

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A Glenville man has been arrested in connection with a series of business burglaries in Saratoga Springs last June, Saratoga Springs police said.

Corey Masi, 22, now faces seven counts of third-degree burglary, felonies, along with two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny, police said.

The investigation began last June when police responded to seven business that had been burglarized over the course of a week, police said.

Police collected several pieces of evidence, processed it and identified Masi as a suspect. He was then arrested Thursday.

Masi was arraigned and ordered held on $100 bail in the Saratoga case. He was previously in the custody of the Schenectady County Jail and returned to the jail’s custody, police said.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville