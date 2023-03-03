Glenville taxidermist defrauded clients, police say

Article Audio:

GLENVILLE – A Glenville taxidermist has been arrested, accused of defrauding multiple clients, town police said.

Joseph P. Russell, 30, was charged this week with two counts of scheme to defraud, felonies, and one count of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Russell owned and operated Droptine Taxidermy. He is accused of accepting various animal carcasses and agreeing to complete the taxidermy services, but never following through, police said.

Russell is also accused of not returning deposits to approximately 15 victims, police said.

Russell was processed and released to appear in court later.

Anyone who believes they were a victim in the case and have not yet reported it to police is asked to contact police at 518-384-0123 ext. 836.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville