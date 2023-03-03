Henkel earns All-American status after prelims of boys’ swimming state championships

Article Audio:

ITHACA — Albany Academy senior Brayden Henkel earned automatic All-American status after swimming the fastest preliminary time in the 100-yard breaststroke at the NYSPHSAA Boys’ Swimming Championships on Friday at Ithaca College.

Henkel, whose previous best time was 55.78 seconds, finished in 54.61 and is the top qualifier for the event in the finals Saturday.

Burnt Hills/Scotia’s Liam Marshall finished third in that event with a 56.49, which earned him consideration for All-American.

Henkel also qualified for the ‘A’ final in the 50 freestyle with the seventh-fastest time of 21.11.

Others qualifying for ‘A’ finals were Hoosic Valley’s Christopher Jerome in the 100 butterfly (4th, 50.09), CBA/Troy’s Finn McFarland in the 500 freestyle (5th, 4:39.61), Burnt Hills/Scotia’s Ryan Karaca in the 200 individual medley (8th, 1:53.55) and Guilderland/Voorheesville’s 200 freestyle relay team of Isak Brkanovic, Vincent Coppola, Jason Zeliph and Eric Ryan (10th, 1:28.01).

In the diving, all of which was done Friday, Albany Academy’s Andrew Cataldo was Section II’s top finisher, placing 11th with 444.80 points. Shenendehowa’s Nathan Davey was 12th with 435.75, and Albany Academy’s James Gerdeman placed 22nd with 372.90.

