Kuzmich, Greenwich defense stop Duanesburg girls’ basketball in Class CC/C playoff

TROY — All season long, Duanesburg girls’ basketball had run into defenses specially designed to stymie the Eagles’ three junior stars, Allison O’Hanlon, Alex Moses and Hannah Mulhern.

The Eagles took their lumps in some early season losses against those defenses, but in the stretch run they’d largely found their way around them en route to a second-straight Section II Class C title.

In Friday’s Section II Class CC/C playoff, however, Duanesburg couldn’t find those answers. Greenwich frustrated Duanesburg’s standout trio throughout the night, while 21 points from freshman standout Brooke Kuzmich boosted the Class CC-champion Witches into the state tournament with a 51-43 win at Hudson Valley Community College.

“We saw that all year, in all of our losses,” Duanesburg head coach Chris Herron said. “Today, every time we didn’t set the right screen or roll to the right spot, or a shot didn’t go in. A lot of things just didn’t seem to go our way.”

O’Hanlon, Moses and Mulhern accounted for 39 of Duanesburg’s 44 field goal attempts, but made just 10 of them.

Moses hit five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, but shot just 5 of 20 from the floor. O’Hanlon shot 5 of 15 on her way to a 16-point effort, but didn’t make her first field goal until 1:38 remained in the third quarter. Mulhern missed all four of her attempts from the field, scoring her only two points at the free throw line before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

“We practice defense a lot,” Kuzmich said. “I’m just happy with how we executed it.”

For Greenwich (24-0), the game provided a measure of revenge. The two programs met in last season’s Class C area final, with Duanesburg rolling to a 64-47 win en route to its first Section II crown.

“This is all the girls have talked about since we left here this time last year,” Greenwich head coach Jason Slater said. “We knew, barring anything drastic, it was going to be us and Duanesburg again. Sure enough, it was, and we’re lucky enough to come out on top.”

In Friday’s contest, Kuzmich scored late in the second quarter to give the Witches a 19-17 halftime lead, and Greenwich stayed in front for the final 16 minutes.

Greenwich ballooned its lead to eight early in the third quarter, and while Duanesburg (18-6) chipped away to get within one on three separate occasions, the Eagles could never get over the hump.

Kuzmich did much of the damage, making 7 of her 10 shots and adding a game-high 11 rebounds. Greenwich also sealed the win by attacking the interior throughout the second half, first taking advantage of Mulhern’s foul trouble and then exploiting her absence once she’d fouled out.

“They kind of took her out of the game,” Herron said. “She’s our workhorse, and when they kept calling nitpicky things on her, it really changed the complexity of the game.”

Though the end to his team’s season was difficult, Herron took solace in the knowledge that the Eagles won a second-straight area title this season despite not having a single senior on their roster.

Greenwich will next face the Section VII champion on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a regional semifinal game at Clinton Community College.

“It was their night,” Herron said. “Last year, it was our time, and this year, it’s their time. We’ll be rooting for them, and hopefully they win it all.”

Greenwich 8 11 10 22 — 51

Duanesburg 8 9 9 17 — 43

Greenwich scoring: Kuzmich 7-7-21, Niesz 2-0-5, Mullen 5-2-12, Abate 1-1-3, Autiello 2-4-8, Davis 1-0-2. Duanesburg scoring: Mulhern 0-2-2, Raymond 1-0-2, K. O’Hanlon 2-0-5, Moses 5-3-18, A. O’Hanlon 5-6-16. Team totals: Greenwich 18-14-51, Duanesburg 13-11-43.

