Letters to the Editor Saturday, March 4

A look at life in Red States of America
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the preeminent intellectual of the Republican Party, has put forth a brilliant proposal.
Mensa Marge recently stated that red states should free themselves from the scourge of the blue states by seceding from the Union. I wholeheartedly agree.
Imagine, if you will, life in the RSA (Red States of America). Trump is coronated Emperor Donald I and rules from his throne in Mar-a-Lago. Jan. 6 is a national holiday.
Christian nationalism is the only legal religion. Women who have an abortion are stoned to death. Every child is given a loaded handgun on his or her sixth birthday. The AR-15 is the official gun of the RSA. The Proud Boys patrol the streets, protecting Good White folk from harm. Black, Jewish, Muslim and LGBTQ people are deported to a nearby blue state. Public school libraries contain only two books, the Bible and Mein Kampf. Finally, in honor of Marjorie Moaningstar and Donald Trump, adultery is no longer considered a sin.
God bless the RSA.
Paul Sator
Gloversville
Wonder if hospital garage is sturdy
When I went to the doctor’s office at Ellis Hospital recently, I noticed the sorry state of the parking structure.
I call it a structure because its structural integrity is the issue.
The structure has been in continuing decline for decades.
I cannot remember a time when there were not cones, signs and jackhammers present.
Now there are countless steel posts, in pairs, supporting the ceilings. These are much like the same posts in the basement that support your house.
And in numerous places you can see where portions of the ceiling are missing, having fallen upon the roadway (and cars?) below. The posts seem like small Band-Aids compared to the large concrete columns. Sort of like using string when rope is called for.
The Surfside condominium collapse in Florida, almost two years ago, leads to several questions: The evidence of deterioration here is much greater than at the Surfside condos.
Has Ellis had the structure closely examined and is sure that it is safe to have people within it?
Does the city of Schenectady have the authority, and thus a responsibility, to assess the safety of the structure?
Jim Fogarty
Niskayuna
