Man sought in January Gloversville shooting arrested, police say; Girl seriously hurt in incident

GLOVERSVILLE – The man sought in a January shooting that led to a girl being seriously hurt has been arrested, police said.

Kenneth E. Brooks, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday after a traffic stop, police said.

He now faces one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies.

Police developed information on his location Wednesday, conducted surveillance and then stopped Brooks after he left a residence in a car, police said. The stop led to a brief road closure near the intersection of West Fulton Street and Rose Street, police said.

The girl was hurt in a crash after the shooting, police said in January. She suffered injuries described then as serious head trauma and was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. Jan. 6 in the area of South Main Street near the Country Farms, police said.

Officers responded there for a report of a two-car crash, with injuries, police said. They arrived to discover that a southbound vehicle drove into the northbound lane and struck a northbound car head-on.

Police, however, soon learned that the southbound vehicle had just been shot at near the intersection of North Main and Grand streets, police said.

The investigation then lead police to Brooks, now accused of having shot at the vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

Brooks was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

Gloversville police were assisted by the New York State Police and Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

