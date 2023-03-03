NASCAR Las Vegas betting guide: Trackhouse Racing drivers poised for victory

Article Audio:

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series continues its west coast swing and heads to Las Vegas for what’s normally a race where the favorites prevail, but last season’s spring race bucked that trend.

Chalk favorite Kyle Busch was on his way to victory lane, but long shot Alex Bowman went on to take the checkered flag after a late caution shuffled up the field due to differing strategies that caused Busch to lose the lead late.

Picking the winner could prove challenging once again, but we’ve picked five drivers that offer value to go to victory lane since it’s smart to have multiple dogs in the fight with even the chalk favorite’s odds being long.

We’ve also got the full list of odds for the 36-car field from Caesars Sportsbook.

FAST FIVE PICKS

Chalk play: Ross Chastain (+800 to win)

Chastain displayed elite speed at Las Vegas last season having led the most laps in both races and also led the most laps last week at Auto Club. He’s established himself as one of the top performers at intermediate tracks and offers better value at +800, as opposed to the other chalk favorites Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson at +600.

Trending up: Christopher Bell (+1200 to win)

Bell was working his way up through the field last week before a crash took him out of contention, and he was fast here at Las Vegas last season before similar misfortune struck. While Bell has never won on an intermediate track, he’s shown enough here to where this could be the week he breaks through assuming he can stay out of trouble.

Best value: Daniel Suarez (+2500 to win)

Suarez hasn’t been far behind his teammate Chastain as far as being in contention for wins most weeks, and he flies under the radar as someone who can run well at almost any track. Suarez finished in the top five last week and at last year’s Las Vegas fall race, so he appears to be on the cusp of taking the next step.

Mid-pack play: Brad Keselowski (+4000 to win)

Keselowski’s had a strong history at Las Vegas, but that came when he had some of the fastest cars in the field with Team Penske. Keselowski doesn’t have that same equipment with his new Roush team, but they’ve been much faster to start 2023 to where he could be a dark horse contender as someone who’s won here multiple times.

Longshot play: Noah Gragson (+7500 to win)

Gragson filled in for Alex Bowman in the fall race here last season and performed admirably, as he nearly recorded a top 10 and was also able to finish second in both Las Vegas Xfinity Series races. Gragson knows how to perform well here, and while it will be tough for him to repeat his Xfinity success as a Cup rookie, he profiles as a quality long-shot play.

PENNZOIL 400 FULL FIELD ODDS

+600 to win

Kyle Busch (+180 top three finish, +100 top five, -250 top 10)

Kyle Larson (+225 top three, +120 top five, -225 top 10)

+700 to win

Ryan Blaney (+300 top three, +150 top five, -160 top 10)

+800 to win

Ross Chastain (+200 top three, +120 top five, -200 top 10)

Joey Logano (+225 top three, +120 top five, -200 top 10)

+900 to win

Denny Hamlin (+300 top three, +150 top five, -160 top 10)

Martin Truex Jr. (+300 top three, +160 top five, -150 top 10)

+1100 to win

Chase Elliott (+320 top three, +160 top five, -150 top 10)

+1200 to win

Christopher Bell (+340 top three, +170 top five, -140 top 10)

William Byron (+340 top three, +170 top five, -140 top 10)

+1600 to win

Tyler Reddick (+500 top three, +225 top five, -105 top 10)

+1800 to win

Kevin Harvick (+425 top three, +190 top five, -120 top 10)

+2000 to win

Alex Bowman (+550 top three, +250 top five, +100 top 10)

+2500 to win

Daniel Suarez (+900 top three, +350 top five, -150 top 10)

+2800 to win

Bubba Wallace (+1200 top three, +600 top five, +180 top 10)

+3500 to win

Austin Dillon (+900 top three, +450 top five, -150 top 10)

+4000 to win

Brad Keselowski (+1000 top three, +500 top five, +160 top 10)

Chase Briscoe (+1000 top three, +500 top five, +160 top 10)

+5000 to win

Erik Jones (+1200 top three, +600 top five, +180 top 10)

Austin Cindric (+1200 top three, +600 top five, +180 top 10)

+7500 to win

A.J. Allmendinger (+1700 top three,+750 top five, +225 top 10)

Noah Gragson (+1700 top three, +750 top five, +250 top 10

Ty Gibbs (+1700 top three, +750 top five, +250 top 10)

Ryan Preece (+2800 top three, +1000 top five, +400 top 10)

+10000 to win

Chris Buescher (+2500 top three, +900 top five, +275 top 10)

Aric Almirola (+2500 top three, +900 top five, +300 top 10)

+12500 to win

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+2800 top three, +1000 top five, +400 top 10)

+25000 to win

Harrison Burton (+5000 top three, +1700 top five, +700 top 10)

+30000 to win

Justin Haley (+6000 top three, +1800 top five, +650 top 10)

+32500 to win

Michael McDowell (+7000 top three, +2000 top five, +800 top 10)

Corey LaJoie (+7000 top three, +2000 top five, +800 top 10)

+50000 to win

Todd Gilliland (+10000 top three, +2500 top five, +1200 top 10)

+75000 to win

J.J. Yeley (+45000 top three, +6000 top five, +5000 top 10)

Cody Ware (+45000 top three, +6000 top five, +5000 top 10)

+100000 to win

Ty Dillon (+20000 top three, +3500 top five, +2500 top 10)

B.J. McLeod (+45000 top three, +6000 top five, +5000 top 10)

