Pedestrian struck in Glenville this week dies; Police ID him as apparently homeless, with ties to NYC

GLENVILLE – The man struck on Route 5 early Wednesday morning has died, police said.

Police, who had previously asked for help in identifying the man, also said they have determined the man’s name.

The man struck and killed was identified by police as Korey J. Lavistcount, 21. Police said Lavistcount was apparently homeless and has family in New York City.

Police identified him with the assistance of the New York State Forensic Investigation Unit. Police called their assistance paramount in the proper identification of Lavistcount.

Lavistcount was struck just before 3 a.m. on Route 5 near Gower Road, police have said.

The driver immediately stopped to assist and has been cooperative, police said.

Police responded to the area and determined that the pedestrian had been struck as he walked west in the lane of travel, police said.

Police previously identified the driver involved as Miguel Santiago, 46, of Amsterdam.

Santiago stopped immediately and called 911, police said. Santiago was fully cooperative with the investigation and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, police said.

Glenville officers and New York State Police tended to the pedestrian until paramedics and EMTs arrived, police said.

Lavistcount was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, but he later died of his injuries, police said.

Glenville Police were assisted by the state police, Schenectady County Sheriffs, Beukendaal Fire Department, Mohawk Ambulance and LifeNet.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

