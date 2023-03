Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections: 2023 ECACH Tournament First Round

Article Audio:

The Daily Gazette readers’ ECAC Hockey tournament first-round game picks:

GB-BE-ME

FRIDAY

Colgate

SATURDAY

Union

RPI

Clarkson

Ryan Fay

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate

SATURDAY

Princeton at Union — Union

Yale at RPI — RPI

Brown at Clarkson — Clarkson

Andy Weise

Friday

Colgate 4, Dartmouth 2

Saturday

Union 4, Princeton 2

RPI 3, Yale 1

Clarkson 5, Brown 2

Matthew Ruffini 147-76-20 314 points

Friday

Colgate 3 Dartmouth 2

Saturday

Princeton 3 Union 2

RPI 4 Yale 2

Clarkson 2 Brown 0

Achilles 3-7-5 142-81-20 304 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 4, Dartmouth 1

SATURDAY

Princeton at Union — Union 4, Princeton 2

Yale at RPI — RPI 4, Yale 1

Brown at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Brown 3

Union Bob 137-83-19 293 points

FRIDAY

Colgate 3. 1

SATURDAY

Union 3. 1

Clarkson. 4. 2

RPI 3. 2

RedLiner36 137-87-19 293 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 4, Dartmouth 3

SATURDAY

Princeton at Union — Union 4, Princeton 2

Yale at RPI — RPI 2, Yale 3

Brown at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Brown 2

Jim Kalohn

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate

SATURDAY

Princeton at Union — Union

Yale at RPI — RPI

Brown at Clarkson — Brown

Michael Hutter

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 3, Dartmouth 1

SATURDAY

Princeton at Union — Union 3, Princeton 1

Yale at RPI — Yale 3, RPI 1

Brown at Clarkson — Brown 3, Clarkson 1

Christopher and Sarah Chadwick

Friday

Colgate over Dartmouth

Saturday

Union over Princeton

RPI over Yale

Clarkson over Brown

Rich Large

Friday

Colgate

Saturday

RPI

Clarkson

Union

Richard Derrick 119-104-20 258 points

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 4-1

SATURDAY

Princeton at Union — Princeton 3-1

Yale at RPI — RPI 2-1

Brown at Clarkson — Clarkson 4-2

