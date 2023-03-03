Saratoga Springs Mayor reverts back to previous meeting time, procedures

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mayor Ron Kim announced Friday his decision to revert back to the old start time for City Council meetings and public comment period when it meets on Tuesday

Kim said the meeting will start at 7 p.m. as has been the practice with a public comment period held toward the beginning of the meeting. The council was set to implement a start time of 5 p.m. with a comment period at the end of the meeting.

“I conferred with all members of City Council prior to announcing that the start time and order of meetings would be changed to allow for longer public comment, and all four commissioners agreed to the change,” he said in a posting on the city’s website. “Having received feedback from the community, I’ve ultimately decided the public will be better served with meetings starting at 7 p.m., and public comment being held at the beginning of the meeting.”

During the council meeting on Feb. 21 some members of the community voiced opposition to the start time noting it would be difficult to make it to the beginning of meetings following work.

The time and public comment period changes, which came after Kim adjourned a Feb. 7 meeting three times after a Saratoga Black Lives Matter member wouldn’t cede the microphone, was also met with criticism by the New York Coalition For Open Government.

Coalition President Paul Wolf said he’s happy to hear the mayor changed back to the old meeting time and comment period.

‘Holding meetings at 7 is a better time for most people,” he said. “It is important to obtain public input before voting on items occurs.”

The mayor had previously said he thought moving the public comment period to the end would allow more time for residents to talk. Kim was going to allow four minutes compared to the previous two minutes people were allowed. It’s unclear if that change will stay. Kim could not be reached for additional comments.

Categories: News, Saratoga Springs