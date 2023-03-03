Samantha Humphrey death being treated as homicide, Schenectady police say; Additional autopsy results awaited

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady Police Department announced on Friday that they are treating the death of Samantha Humphrey as a homicide investigation.

The department confirmed the Schenectady teen’s death on Monday after her body was found in the Mohawk River on Feb. 22.

“At this time, we are still awaiting additional results from the autopsy that was performed,” the department announced in a statement Friday afternoon. “Though these results may take some time to return, at this time the Schenectady Police Department is treating this as a homicide investigation. At this time, we are unable to provide details of this open investigation.”

A memorial service will be held for Humphrey on Saturday afternoon at the Daly Funeral Home in Schenectady at 2 p.m., with a visitation to follow until 4 p.m.

According to the Humphrey family, flowers are appreciated but in lieu donations can be made in Humphrey’s name to the Maple Avenue Animal Protective Foundation.

Humphrey was last seen on Nov. 25 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, with her body recovered three months later in the same area when an unidentified resident spotted the body while fishing in the river.

