Sean Payton near top of NFL Coach of the Year odds. Where do other coaches land?

Article Audio:

It’s clear the Denver Broncos made Sean Payton their No. 1 target for acquisition this offseason. Now that they have won in their pursuit, how much better will it make them? Will quarterback Russell Wilson have a chance to revive his career?

According to odds released this week by Caesars Sportsbook, Payton is second on the list at +1200 (12-to-1) when it comes to potential NFL Coach of the Year candidates for the 2023 season.

Leading the pack is one of Payton’s former assistants – current Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell at +1000.

Following that duo are three guys at +1500 – one who nearly made the playoffs in the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, one who has the first pick in this year’s draft in the Chicago Bears’ Matt Eberflus and one who was fired midway through the season from the Indianapolis Colts and was hired five weeks ago to lead the Carolina Panthers: Frank Reich. The Bengals’ Zac Taylor and the Jaguars’ Doug Pederson are in a group with six others at +2000 odds.

Who’s your choice? There are some interesting names with long odds, such as Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Super Bowl LVII winning coach Andy Reid at +4000.

Here’s the full list.

ODDS FOR 2023 NFL COACH OF YEAR Coach Team Odds Dan Campbell Detroit Lions +1100 Sean Payton Denver Broncos +1200 Frank Reich Carolina Panthers +1500 Matt Eberflus Chicago Bears +1500 Robert Saleh New York Jets +1500 Demeco Ryans Houston Texans +1800 Dennis Allen New Orleans Saints +2000 Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins +2000 Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals +2000 Brandon Staley Los Angeles Chargers +2000 Doug Pederson Jacksonville Jaguars +2000 Shane Steichen Indianapolis Colts +2000 Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers +2000 Kevin Stefanski Cleveland Browns +2000 Bill Belichick New England Patriots +2500 Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks +2500 Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons +2500 Jonathan Gannon Arizona Cardinals +3000 Brian Daboll New York Giants +3000 Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams +3000 Matt Lafleur Green Bay Packers +3000 Josh McDaniels Las Vegas Raiders +3000 Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers +3000 Ron Rivera Washington Commanders +3000 John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens +3500 Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills +3500 Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans +3500 Kevin O’Connell Minnesota Vikings +3500 Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles +3500 Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs +4000 Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4500 Mike McCarthy Dallas Cowboys +4500

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action