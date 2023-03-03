Sean Payton near top of NFL Coach of the Year odds. Where do other coaches land?

By Jim Derry |
Football helmet and football
PHOTOGRAPHER: Ken Schott
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

It’s clear the Denver Broncos made Sean Payton their No. 1 target for acquisition this offseason. Now that they have won in their pursuit, how much better will it make them? Will quarterback Russell Wilson have a chance to revive his career?

According to odds released this week by Caesars Sportsbook, Payton is second on the list at +1200 (12-to-1) when it comes to potential NFL Coach of the Year candidates for the 2023 season.

Leading the pack is one of Payton’s former assistants – current Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell at +1000.

Following that duo are three guys at +1500 – one who nearly made the playoffs in the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, one who has the first pick in this year’s draft in the Chicago Bears’ Matt Eberflus and one who was fired midway through the season from the Indianapolis Colts and was hired five weeks ago to lead the Carolina Panthers: Frank Reich. The Bengals’ Zac Taylor and the Jaguars’ Doug Pederson are in a group with six others at +2000 odds.

Who’s your choice? There are some interesting names with long odds, such as Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Super Bowl LVII winning coach Andy Reid at +4000.

Here’s the full list.

ODDS FOR 2023 NFL COACH OF YEAR 
Coach  Team  Odds 
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions +1100
Sean Payton Denver Broncos +1200
Frank Reich Carolina Panthers +1500
Matt Eberflus Chicago Bears +1500
Robert Saleh New York Jets +1500
Demeco Ryans Houston Texans +1800
Dennis Allen New Orleans Saints +2000
Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins +2000
Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals +2000
Brandon Staley Los Angeles Chargers +2000
Doug Pederson Jacksonville Jaguars +2000
Shane Steichen Indianapolis Colts +2000
Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers +2000
Kevin Stefanski Cleveland Browns +2000
Bill Belichick New England Patriots +2500
Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks +2500
Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons +2500
Jonathan Gannon Arizona Cardinals +3000
Brian Daboll New York Giants +3000
Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams +3000
Matt Lafleur Green Bay Packers +3000
Josh McDaniels Las Vegas Raiders +3000
Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers +3000
Ron Rivera Washington Commanders +3000
John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens +3500
Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills +3500
Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans +3500
Kevin O’Connell Minnesota Vikings +3500
Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles +3500
Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs +4000
Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4500
Mike McCarthy Dallas Cowboys +4500

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Upstate Action

Leave a Reply

Comics

Upstate Action Newsletter signup

Subscribe to Upstate Action Email Newsletter

* indicates required

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Auto Racing
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement