Siena men’s basketball not feeling sorry for itself despite four-game losing streak

Minutes after the Saints dropped their fourth game in a row, Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello was answering a question Thursday regarding if the ill-timed losing streak was draining for the program when lead guard Javian McCollum interjected.

“We’ve all got no time for that,” McCollum said, a sentiment Maciariello was simultaneously expressing.

Siena has one more game left in its regular season, a campaign that’s headed in the wrong direction since the calendar turned to February. Still, despite the team’s recent woes, Siena heads into its 2 p.m. game Saturday against Saint Peter’s at Run Baby Run Arena in Jersey City, New Jersey, able to secure the No. 3 seed for next week’s MAAC tournament with a win.

It wasn’t long ago that the Saints were vying for a regular-season title — and they still could fall as low as No. 6 for seeding purposes, a result that would keep them from collecting a first-round bye. But the Saints do still control their own destiny to producing a fifth consecutive top-three finish, a run that started when they finished in a four-way tie for second place in Jamion Christian’s lone season leading the program and continued under Maciariello’s leadership.

“There’s no time for feeling sorry for ourselves,” Maciariello said. “This team, the staff, the players — hopefully all of our fans — still believe that we can win a MAAC championship, and that’s what we’re going to try to do. I don’t fault our effort. I do think we need to be a little smarter at times. We’ve got to be able to close things out.”

Siena couldn’t do that Thursday in a one-point loss to Manhattan, a defeat that was the Saints’ fifth consecutive loss in games decided either in overtime or by a single-possession margin. Siena’s four-game losing streak is its longest of the season, as the Saints’ had not consecutively lost more than twice prior to the current stretch.

But, still, Siena (11-8 MAAC, 17-13 overall) simply needs a win against a Saint Peter’s (6-13, 11-17) team that’s tied with Marist for last place in order to clinch the No. 3 seed for next week’s MAAC tournament. The third seed does need to win three games in three days to claim a conference championship, but does avoid a potential matchup with the top seed — Iona, which beat Siena by 33 points Sunday — until the final.

Siena defeated Saint Peter’s 70-60 in January. That victory was part of the Saints’ 6-0 MAAC start, and Siena eventually started 9-2 in league play before dropping six of eight games heading into its regular-season finale this weekend.

“We’ll be ready,” Maciariello said. “We’ve got to go to Jersey City and play against a tough, physical Saint Peter’s team, where it’s always tough to play at Run Baby Run Arena.”

BILLUPS BACK

After missing one game because he “hyper-extended my shoulder a little bit,” Siena sophomore Jared Billups returned to the Saints’ lineup against Manhattan.

Billups played wearing a layer of clothing beneath his jersey top that covered up his shoulders, but athletic tape was visible on the left shoulder he’d injured that caused him to sport a sling on his left arm for a couple days.

Billups said he “couldn’t move my arm at all” after Siena’s Feb. 24 loss at Rider. After medical tests, though, Billups said he found out he could play, and said he “didn’t feel too bad out there” against Manhattan.

Billups said he participated in “half a practice” leading up to the Saints’ game against the Jaspers, but was able to get up a lot of shots in the day leading up to Thursday’s game. Siena’s top defender — who said he has a “very high pain tolerance” — played 34 minutes against Manhattan.

“I’m going to try my best to get out there,” Billups said of the Saints’ remaining games, “but, if I can’t go, I can’t go.”

