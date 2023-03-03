Skidmore rallies in 4th quarter, advances to second round of NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament

Article Audio:

MEDFORD, Mass. — The Skidmore women’s basketball team erased a 13-point fourth quarter deficit by outscoring Johns Hopkins 30-16 and earning a 62-59 victory in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday at Tufts University.

The Thoroughbreds (23-5) won their first-ever NCAA tournament game. They will face Tufts in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Blue Jays led 47-34 with 9:03 left in the fourth quarter. Skidmore made eight of its next nine field-goal attempts to make it a two-possession game. Madison Meyer made two free throws with 1:27 left to pull Skidmore within 59-57. Kate McCarney tied it with 54 seconds left, and Andi Mevitz hit a free throw to give Skidmore the lead for good.

Julia Blanck led the Thoroughbreds with 20 points. Levitz and Cassie Davidson added 12 points each.

Olivia Parisi had 16 points for Johns Hopkins (21-7), Michaela O’Neil had 13 and Jadyn Murray added 10.

Johns Hopkins 20 9 14 16 — 59

Skidmore 10 10 12 30 — 62

John Hopkins scoring: Parisi 6-4-16, O’Neil 6-0-13, Murray 4-2-10, Miller 3-1-7, Dunham 2-2-6, Milliken 1-1-3, Ralston 0-2-2, Soule 1-0-2; Elisabeth Peebles 0-1 0-0

0; Halie Egan 0-1 0-0 0. Skidmore scoring: Blanck 8-4-20, Davidson 3-4-12, Levitz 4-1-12, Meyer 1-5-7, Plage 2-0-5, McCarney 2-0-4, Chen 1-0-2. Team totals: Johns Hopkins 23-12-59, Skidmore 21-14-62.

Categories: College Sports, Sports