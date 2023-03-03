Stringing Sticks: Marr’s 200th win as men’s lacrosse coach puts him in elite company

Article Audio:

After the UAlbany men’s lacrosse team defeated Drexel 11-7 last Saturday, head coach Scott Marr was most happy for his players earning their first win of the season. Not surprising if you’ve ever heard him speak. But the win was also a milestone for Marr personally. It was his 200th career victory.

In his 23rd season at UAlbany, he is 200-143 (.583%). He has led the Great Danes to nine regular-season titles and nine league tournament titles.

His first win came back on April 8, 2001, a 15-9 decision over Boston College (back when the first game of the season was March 14). Marr’s first NCAA Tournament appearance with UAlbany came in 2003. He is the seventh active coach with at least 200 wins in Division I.

“The 200 for me, personally, shows how many wonderful people I’ve been around for 23 years putting in the hard work, from my coaches to our administrators,” Marr said in a college release. “Dr. Lee McElroy and his wife Karen gave me the opportunity 23 years ago, and then Mark Benson these last eight years. I’ve had a lot of support and a lot of really, really good players that have helped us get to 200. So I think all the former athletes who have come through and all of my former coaches, as well, for making today possible.”

FINDING SCORING

Entering this season, fifth-year senior Mary Soures was the known quantity for the Siena women’s lacrosse team. The school’s all-time leading goal scorer by her second goal of the season, 10:11 into the first game of the season versus Colgate, Soures passed her teammate from last year, the now-graduated Nicole McNeely for that honor. Last season, the pair combined for 109 of Siena’s 229 goals (47.6%).

So, the question lingering was who would step forward if, predictably, opposing defenses find ways of shutting Soures down? Siena has fortunately found several answers the last few games.

After nationally ranked UMass held Soures to just two shots and no points in its 14-5 win over the Saints, it obviously needed to be addressed. In the Saints’ next game, an 11-5 win over Binghamton, Katy Wangsness and Laura Bonomo each scored three goals, and Kelly Logue tallied twice. Soures just had one.

Then in Siena’s 14-12 win over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, Rebecca Gilhooley notched a career-high five goals. Wangsness, Grace Dobrzynski and Jordan Bentley — all important players on last year’s team – each had two goals. Again, Soures just had one.

Seven players have at least four goals for Siena through five games. That’s a good sign, and something that will need to continue if it is to have further success this season.

AWARDS

UAlbany’s women earned two conference honors last week. Katie Pascale repeated as America East Offensive Player of the Week, and goalie Aislinn Sweeney was named Defensive Player of the Week.

Pascale led the Great Danes to two victories, with nine points against Fairfield and five points, including the go-ahead goal with 11 seconds left, at Brown. (pre-Syracuse Wed) Pascale has tallied 23 points in her last three games and ranks fifth in the country with 6.00 points per game.

Sweeney earned two wins in net. She made eight saves against Fairfield and 10 against Brown, while allowing both teams seven goals.

Siena senior Dylan Pape repeated as MAAC Faceoff Player of the Week. In the Saints’ 16-12 victory over UMass Lowell, Pape won 11 of 18 faceoffs to go along with a team-high four ground balls. He ranks first in the MAAC in faceoff percentage at .657.

RPI’s Luke Murphy was selected to the USILA Division III Dynamic Team of the Week. A midfielder, Murphy led the team with six goals and seven assists in two wins.

Murphy also was named the Liberty League’s Offensive Performer of the Week. Teammates Joseph Perry (Defensive Performer of the Week) and Cooper Manzi (Rookie of the Week) also were honored.

For the RPI women, Sophie Goddard was named the league’s Offensive Performer of the Week after registering seven goals and two assists in a 20-7 win over Oneonta.

