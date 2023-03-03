Ticket lottery for Hamilton at Proctors in Schenectady announced; 40 tickets per performance at $10 each

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – Proctors Friday announced details of the ticket lottery for Hamilton’s upcoming performances in Schenectady.

Hamilton is set to play at Proctors from March 14 to 26.

The online lottery is set to offer 40 tickets for each performance at $10 each.

The lottery first opened Friday morning at 10 a.m. and is to close March 9 at 12 p.m. for tickets to performances March 14 to March 17.

Subsequent digital lotteries are to begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

The lottery is to be held through the official Hamilton app, available at in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or through the Hamilton site at https://hamiltonmusical.com/app/.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. each Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances and winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets, officials said.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets. Other rules also apply.

