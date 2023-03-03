UAlbany’s Jonathan Beagle wins America East Rookie of the Year award for men’s basketball

Article Audio:

UAlbany freshman center Jonathan Beagle, a Hudson Falls native, was named the 2022-23 America East Rookie of the Year. He also made the conference’s all-rookie team.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Beagle won the league’s first Rookie of the Week award and went on to collect nine such honors – the most in UAlbany history and second most in conference history, trailing only Boston University’s Tunji Awojobi in 1993-94.

“I’m super blessed to receive this award,” Beagle said in a school release. “Thank you, coach Killings and staff, for giving me confidence every day to be my best.”

Beagle finished the season averaging 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 50.5% from the floor. He also had 78 assists, 36 steals, four blocks and averaged 31.7 minutes per game. He ranked second on the team in scoring and tied for 14th in the conference. He led the team in rebounding and was fifth in the America East. He started 29 of 31 games for UAlbany, which finished 3-13 in the America East and 8-23 overall.

“We are so thrilled for Jonathan and his family for the first of many accomplishments in his college career,” coach Dwayne Killings said in the release. “His hard work, development and unselfishness will serve as catalysts towards our quest to an America East championship.”

This the second time in program history the Great Danes have won consecutive Rookie of the Year awards. Last season, forward Justin Neely was named the league’s top rookie. In 2002-03, Jamar Wilson won the award before Jon Iati earned the honor in 2003-04.

