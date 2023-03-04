Catholic Central boys top Glens Falls, winning first sectional title since 1981

Article Audio:

GLENS FALLS – The Catholic Central boys’ basketball team earned their first Section II championship in over 40 years win a win over Glens Falls on Saturday afternoon.

“Winning this is a testament to our kids, how hard they prepared and how hard they played,” said Catholic Central head coach Guy DiBacco. “We were able to reach every challenge that we had.”

The Crusaders built on their lead every quarter, coming away with a 73-59 win.

Darien Moore, the Class B tournament’s most valuable player, posted a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Sei’Mir Roberson, who was named to the All-Tournament team, tacked on 21 points.

Conor Gemmill added eight points and six rebounds for Catholic Central.

Glens Falls cut its deficit to just four points in the third quarter, but the Catholic Central offence came back alive, leading by twelve heading into the fourth.

Kellen Driscoll and Oscar Lilac were named to the All-Tournament team for Glens Falls, with Driscoll posting a double-double as well, scoring 22 points, with ten rebounds. Lilac contributed 15 points.

Fonda-Fultonville’s Jackson Cusack and Tamarac’s Joey Poulin rounded out the Class B Tournament team.

Glens Falls finished its season with an overall record of 18-6.

Catholic Central (23-1), after winning its first area title since 1981, moves on to the state tournament. They will face the winner of a sub-regional game between Section VII’s Beekmantown and Section X’s Potsdam in the regional championship this coming Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College at 5:15 p.m.

Catholic Central 17 23 19 14 — 73

Glens Falls 10 22 15 12 — 59

Catholic Central scoring: Roberson 7-4-21, Moore 12-2-27, Gemmill 3-1-8, Smith 3-0-6, Arroyo 1-0-3, Riley 2-0-5, Bologna 1-0-3. Glens Falls scoring: Westfall 1-0-2, Holcomb 1-2-4, Cygan 2-1-6, Lilac 5-3-15, McClenning 1-0-2, Driscoll 6-10-22, Bennett 1-0-2, Nadler 2-2-6. Team totals: Catholic Central 29-7-73, Glens Falls 19-18-59.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports