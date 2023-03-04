College lacrosse: Falk’s nine goals give UAlbany win over Colgate

Article Audio:

ALBANY — Senior midfielder Sarah Falk scored a career-high nine goals, including her career 100th, to lead the UAlbany women’s lacrosse team to a 19-14 non-league win over Colgate at John Fallon Field on Saturday.

Falk’s nine goals were just one behind the school record held by Sarah Martin, vs. Yale on Feb. 18, 2017. She has 18 goals for the season.

UAlbany (3-3) had to rally in the second half, as the visiting Red Raiders led 6-3 after the first quarter and 10-8 at halftime. Colgate led 11-10 in the third quarter before the Great Danes went on a 4-0 run with two goals from Shonly Wallace and one each from Kadi Futia and Falk.

Wallace, a graduate student in her first year with UAlbany, scored a season-best five goals. Katie Pascale added two goals and two assists.

UAlbany travels to California for games at Stanford on March 12 and at UC Davis on March 15.

Colgate 6 4 3 1 — 14

UAlbany 3 5 7 4 — 19

Colgate scoring: Henning 4-1, Panzirer 4-0, Marcovici 2-0, Lucey 1-2, Thompson 1-0, Maillet 1-0, Krestinski 1-0. UAlbany scoring: Falk 9-0, Wallace 5-0, Pascale 2-2, Dineen 1-0, Futia 1-0, McCauley 1-0. Goalies: Colgate, Morrison, 9 saves. UAlbany, Sweeney, 4 saves; Cincebox, 4 saves.

SIENA 12, NEW HAMPSHIRE 9

LOUDONVILLE — The Siena women’s lacrosse team scored the final four goals of the game to post a 12-9 non-conference victory over New Hampshire at Hickey Field.

It was the third straight win for the Saints (4-2).

Siena had an 8-5 lead at halftime. But New Hampshire scored three times in the third quarter to tie it at 8, and then took the lead on Liv Dunn’s man-up goal 1:45 into the fourth quarter.

Jordan Bentley started the Saints’ rally when she scored with 6:44 left to tie it. Mary Soures gave Siena the lead with 4:54 left. Rebecca Gilhooley made it 11-9 31 seconds later. Grace Dobrzynski added an insurance goal with 2:06 left.

Dobrzynski and Kelly Logue each had three goals and an assist to lead the Saints. Soures also had three goals.

Siena returns to action next Sunday at 12 p.m. at Vermont.

New Hampshire 1 4 3 1 — 9

Siena 3 5 0 4 — 12

New Hampshire scoring: Taranto 3-0, Dunn 2-0, Connerty 1-1, Curran 1-1, O’Connor 1-0, Holmes 1-0. Siena scoring: Logue 3-1, Dobrzynski 3-1, Soures 3-0, Bentley 1-1, Wangsness 1-0, Gilhooley 1-0. Goalies: New Hampshire, Hagan, 9 saves. Siena, Krasner, 11 saves.

Men

DARTMOUTH 11, SIENA 8

HANOVER, N.H — Dartmouth withstood Siena’s rally and pulled away for the non-league victory at Scully-Fahey Field.

The Big Green (3-0) built up a 5-1 lead in the second quarter, and led 7-3 in the third quarter. Siena (2-2) scored four straight goals, tying it at 7 on Christian Watts’ 11th of the season with 13:42 left to play. Dartmouth and Siena then traded goals, with Rocco Barbero scoring for the Saints, but the Big Green scored the final three of the game.

Watts led Siena with three goals. George Rusnak added a goal and two assists. Emmett Paradine’s four goals and one assist paced Dartmouth.

Siena 1 2 3 2 — 8

Dartmouth 4 1 2 4 — 11

Siena scoring: Watts 3-0, Rusnak 1-2, Gleason 1-0, Barbero 1-0, Cavaioli 1-0, Edell 1-0, Schuette 0-1, Pemrick 0-1, McCarthy 0-1, Jeffrey 0-1. Dartmouth scoring: Paradine 4-1, Davis 2-1, Moore 1-1, McGill 1-0, Brown 1-0, Ventarola 1-0, Deck 1-0, Rogan 0-1. Goalies: Siena, Yanchoris, 13 saves. Dartmouth, Cooper, 9 saves.

