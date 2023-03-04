Connors scores twice, leading Yale past RPI in men’s ECAC Hockey tournament first-round elimination game

Article Audio:

TROY — Reilly Connors scored twice, including the game-winner, as 10th-seeded Yale knocked off sixth-seeded RPI 4-1 in the men’s ECAC Hockey tournament first-round elimination game Saturday at Houston Field House.

The victory improved the Bulldogs’ record against RPI to 18-3-0 in the last 21 meetings.

Connor Sullivan gave Yale (8-18-4) a 1-0 lead 6:17 into the game. Connors made it 2-0 6:36 later.

Ryan Mahshie scored for RPI with 5:43 left in the first.

Connors scored his second goal early in the second period. David Chen added an empty-net goal late in the third period.

RPI finishes with a 14-20-1 record.

Yale 2 1 1 — 4

RPI 1 0 0 — 1

First Period — 1, Yale, Sullivan (Allain), 6:17. 2, Yale, Connors (O’Hearn, Wooding), 12:53. 3, RPI, Mahshie (Gagnon, Muzzatti), 14:17. Penalties — Klee, RPI (interference), 16:48.

Second Period — 4, Yale, Connors (Carpentier, Wooding), 4:13. Penalties — Dineen, Yale (slashing), 10:54; Klee, RPI (hooking), 15:11.

Third Period — 5, Yale, Chen (Gammill, Pearson), 17:47 (en). Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Yale 14-5-7 — 26. RPI 8-8-10 — 26.

Power-play opportunities — Yale 0 of 2; RPI 0 of 1.

Goalies — Yale, Pearson (26 shots-25 saves). RPI, Watson (25-22).

A — 1,556.

Referees — Tom Steinel, Cameron Lynch. Linesmen — Ryan Knapp, Stephen Drain.

