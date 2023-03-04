Glimmerglass, Saratoga, Seagle: Region’s opera offerings this summer again diverse

Article Audio:

Opera fans will rejoice with the widely diverse offerings these three opera companies are presenting this summer from the classics to musical theater to world premieres. What each is up to follows alphabetically.

GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL — July 7 through Aug. 20

After a decade under Francesca Zambello, the company is now under the aegis of Robert Ainsley, a British pianist/conductor/chorus master, who has worked at, among others, the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, the Minnesota Opera, Washington National Opera and Portland Opera.

Ainsley took the job because as it turned out, his connections to Glimmerglass were significant.

“I’m always scouting on talent during the summer so I’ve worked closely with Francesca and Joe Colaneri for years and years. . .and I’m a big fan of Glimmerglass,” he said, adding that in all his travels no other festivals are as beautiful as this one.

Colaneri is Glimmerglass’ music director and a frequent conductor at the Met and Zambello is an internationally known director.

The season opens July 7 with Giacomo Puccini’s “La Boheme” in the first of 13 performances in a traditional 19th century setting.

On the next night, July 8, Bernstein’s “Candide” opens in the first of 12 shows, which Colaneri will conduct. Among the cast is Grammy-winning contralto Meredith Arwady.

Charles Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet” opens July 15 for eight performances, also conducted by Colaneri. This will be a contemporary production and includes the debuts of two singers from prestigious young artist programs: tenor Duke Kim (graduate of Washington Opera’s program) as Romeo; and soprano Magdalena Kuma (currently with the Met’s program) as Juliet.

On July 28, George Frideric Handel’s “Rinaldo” opens for six performances. Considered the most fantastical of Handel’s 40 operas, it will star countertenor and artist-in-residence Anthony Roth Costanzo as Rinaldo.

There is also a youth opera: “The Rip Van Winkles” to open Aug. 7 in three performances in a world premiere. Ben Morris composed and Laura Fuentes wrote the libretto. The one- hour opera includes several local youth performers as well as members of the children’s chorus and young artists program.

All this was in place when Ainsley was hired. He has added cabaret style concerts (Aug. 11, 14); “Love and War” (Aug. 3, 17) a re-imagined medieval setting, which Ainsley directed; and various dinners and brunches.

“I wanted to make it a full festival mingling of artists and patrons,” Ainsley said. “I’m hoping to reset the contact with everyone to show the patrons to see the nights, and the dinners, and the picnics and the hikes. . . the full experience. I can’t wait for the season to open.”

OPERA SARATOGA — June 30 through July 9

The company not only has a new general/artistic director in Mary Birnbaum but also a new location for the performances at Universal Preservation Hall.

According to Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, the change in venue has to do with the inadequate air conditioning in the Spa Little Theater, where Opera Saratoga usually performs. Because the orchestra performs in a confined space often behind or under set platforms, temperatures can become so high that instruments and the musicians suffer. With inadequate ventilation, this will not do. So until that is fixed, a change in venue was needed.

Birnbaum is unfazed by the new location.

“It gives us the opportunity to have depth,” she said. “Every seat has a different perspective and gives the audience a variety of seeing what we can do.”

Seating will be in a horseshoe shape with a thrust stage and drops for backgrounds, so some of the audience could see the singers in profile if they sit on the side but they’ll also be closer to the artists, said Katrina Fasulo, the company director of development.

The season opens June 30 with Steven Lurvak’s “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” with four performances. This is a tour-de-force for the lead, Eric McConnell, who will play nine roles supported by a large ensemble cast. The 2014 musical was nominated for 10 Tonys and won four of them as well as eight other various awards. On July 1, Gaetano Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” opens. It will be sung in Italian with English supertitles and is the composer’s most celebrated musical comedy in three acts. There will be three performances.

Also on July 1 but at 11 a.m. will be the world premiere of “The Selfish Giant.” Based on Oscar Wilde’s famous tale, it was commissioned by Lawrence Edelson, the company’s former director, and American Lyric Theater, originally for the company’s Opera-to-Go children’s program that is held in area schools in May. This will be a chance for adults to see the production and will be a free admission. The one-hour show will also run 11 a.m. July 8.

Birnbaum praised the company’s selections.

“They did a great season with two uplifting shows,” she said.

A stage director for 15 years and vocal coach at the Metropolitan Opera and the Juilliard School, Birnbaum said she’s excited to build on what Edelson had created.

“I want people to have joy at the theater; to have a connection with the community and artists; and that opera is about depth. . .and how immersed one can be in a production,” she said.

SEAGLE FESTIVAL — July 5 through Aug.19

This is the 108th season for this company, which has always been the place young singers attend to learn and grow.

So successful has been their experiences here, that Darren Woods, the company artistic director for the last 28 years and a former tenor with the New York City Opera, said that only nine artists are returning this year out of the 32 young artists who will be featured this season. Tony Kostecki is general director.

“The singers get better and better each year so they’re getting contracts at opera companies,” he said. “This is the lowest number returning of the emerging artists.”

At 7:30 p.m. on June 24, the company’s traditional opening of “Old Friends and New,” presents all the young artists who introduce themselves through song. The operas begin on July 5 with Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliette” in four performances. Last seen here in 2010, it follows the company’s selection process of one traditional opera and one new one; one blockbuster musical and one less well known. The opera will be sung in French with English supertitles.

On July 19, Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music” opens in four performances. Last presented in 1998, the year that Woods himself sang in the show. On Aug. 2, is the local premiere of “With Blood with Ink.” Based on the true story of Juana Ines de la Cruz, a 17th century Mexican nun famous for her writings and poetry, the opera was composed 20 years ago and won several awards but was never given a professional showing.

“I was so moved by the piece in 2011 that I had it premiered in 2014 at Fort Worth Opera,” Woods said, who was the general director of that company.

“Fiddler on the Roof” opens Aug. 16 in four performances. Not seen on the Seagle stage since 2002, the Tony Award-winning musical premiered in 1964 with unforgettable tunes.

Two pianos provide musical support although this season a violinist and a cellist may contribute for two of the shows.

Because the gals had plenty to do this summer, Woods wanted the guys to have something to do. So he staged “The Boys of Summer,” an all-male concert on July 28 and 29.

“It’s a fun thing to do and will keep them busy and give them another chance to perform,” Woods said.

There is also the annual festival gala at 6 p.m. July 15; a festival guild luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 8; and Opera Shots from June 10 – 17 in various bars in Washington County where singers with a portable piano come in to sing songs. “Almost Like Being in Love” to Lerner & Lowe’s tunes is a revue yet to be scheduled. And four singers and a pianist will stick around in September to take Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale, “The Ugly Duckling” around to 25 schools.

“I’m really excited about the season,” Woods said. “We pick the repertoire based on the singers. not for the audience. We want to amplify their careers.”

