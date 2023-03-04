High Schools: Saratoga Springs, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake relay teams win at state indoor track championships

Article Audio:

The Saratoga Springs foursome of McKinley Wheeler, Sheridan Wheeler, Emily Bush and Alycia Hart set a meet record in winning the girls’ 4×800 relay, and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s squad of Samantha Torres, Cassidy Robleno, Alexandra O’Rourke and Mia Paolino won the girls’ 4×400 relay on Saturday at the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

The Saratoga Springs relay won in a record-setting time of 9 minutes, 6.63 seconds. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s foursome won the 4×400 in 3:59.02.

Three other Section II athletes claimed individual titles on Saturday. Albany Academy’s Bashir Praileau won the boys’ long jump with a mark of 23 feet, 4.5 inches, Taconic Hills’ Neil Howard cleared 15-9 to win the boys’ pole vault and Greenwich’s Keegan Collins won the girls’ weight throw with a top effort of 48-4.5.

Praileau also took second in the boys’ 55 hurdles in 7.43 seconds, with Ballston Spa’s Isaiah Hannah (7.50) in third.

In addition to their relay win, McKinley Wheeler (9:37.50) and Sheridan Wheeler (9:37.67) finished second and third in the girls’ 3,000 meters, while Bush (4:29.42) was third in the 1,500.

Other top Section II finishers included Saratoga Springs’ Amelia McBain (12-0) taking fourth in the girls’ pole vault, Broadalbin-Perth’s Hunter O’Dell (44-7.25) taking fourth in the boys’ triple jump, Shenendehowa’s Nathan Decker (13-6) finishing fifth in the boys’ pole vault, Stillwater’s Kara Moran (37-1.5) finishing sixth in the girls’ triple jump and Shaker’s Leonni Griffin (1:35.25) finishing sixth in the girls’ 600 meters.

Top relay finishers included Guilderland’s girls’ 4×200 team of Megan Swan, Kendall Barnhart, Tatum Cramer and Saida Assabahi finishing second in 1:42.39, and Shaker’s girls’ 4×800 team of Griffin, Julianna Mirable, Charlotte Dunkel and Kaleigh Higgins finishing fourth in 9:22.36.

HENKEL WINS BREASTSTROKE TITLE

Albany Academy’s Brayden Henkel won the 100-yard breaststroke ‘A’ final at the NYSPHSAA Boys’ Swimming Championships at Ithaca College.

Improving his season-best preliminary time from Friday, Henkel finished in 54.33 seconds. He is an automatic All-American at the distance. Burnt Hills/Scotia’s Liam Marshall placed fifth with a time of 57.01.

Henkel had the next highest finish of Section II athletes with a third in the 50 freestyle, in 20.86.

Hoosic Valley’s Christian Jerome placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (50.15), while CBA/Troy’s Finn McFarland also placed fourth in the 500 freestyle (4:37.82).

Rounding out the ‘A’ finalists, Burnt Hills/Scotia’s Ryan Karaca was eighth in the 200 individual medley (1:54.08), and the Guilderland/Voorheesville 200 freestyle relay team of Isak Brkanovic, Vincent Coppola, Jason Zeliph and Eric Ryan was 10th in 1:27.94.

QUEENSBURY, BETHLEHEM FALL

Saranac, of Section VII, scored twice in the third period to defeat Queensbury 3-1 in a Division II regional championship.

Suffern, from Section I, shut out Bethlehem 4-0 in a Division I regional championship.

