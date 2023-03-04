Interior power leads Green Tech past CBA for Class AA boys’ basketball title repeat

Article Audio:

GLENS FALLS — Green Tech is going outside the area for state tournament play once again after doing an inside job on CBA.

Green Tech dominated the lane in roaring to a big halftime lead, and went on to beat the Brothers 72-36 Saturday in the Section II Class AA boys’ basketball final at Cool Insuring Arena.

The taller Eagles (No. 5 seed. 16-7) used a 27-9 second-quarter run to build a 41-19 advantage at the break, scoring nearly as many points over those 16 minutes than they had in early January in a 47-42 loss to the Brothers (No. 2, 15-7).

“We didn’t play any defense today,” CBA coach Dave Doemel said after the Eagles handed his Brothers a second title-game loss in as many years. “We just didn’t do enough good things.”

Green Tech did a lot of them, highlighted by its desire and success in attacking inside. In that first half, Green Tech made 18 field goals, and 15 of them came in the paint on set plays, putbacks and turnovers.

That second quarter included runs of 8-0 and 9-0 and all but cemented the Brothers fate.

“Early in the year we lost to Niagara Falls by six,” Green Tech coach DJ Jones said. “We missed 23 layups in that game. After that it was, ‘We got to work.’”

Ramere Brown scored seven of his 13 points in the second quarter, and Anthony McCray netted six of his 8 in the flurry, with two of his four steals leading to layups.

“They executed their stuff well,” Doemel said. “And we had some sequences where we were a little late getting there.”

Tournament MVP Haisi Mayben collected 14 of his 17 points in the second half, nailed three 3s, and added eight rebounds and five assists. U’Mier Graham had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Green Tech, which has played in six Section II title games since 2013 and, with Saturday’s result, is now 3-3 in them.

“Early in the year to now, they’ve grown so much,” Jones said after his Eagles recorded their 11th straight win. “They stayed together and executed.”

Jones was also very pleased with his team’s defense, which surrendered six points in the third quarter after giving up those nine in the second.

“I told my guys, ‘You’ve got to play great team defense,’ and that’s what they did,” Jones said. “They were flying around the ball and moving their feet.”

CBA got 10 points from Oreo Odutayo, eight points and five rebounds from Matt Sgambati, and five points apiece from Kaelan Leak and JJ Osinski. Odutayo and Leak were named to the all-tournament team along with Green Tech’s Jasai King, who totaled eight points.

“I thought Kaelan did a great job bringing the ball up the court. Their pressure didn’t bother us too much,” Doemel said. “Once we got it there we needed to run our offense and get the game to our pace. We took too many quick shots.”

CBA took its only lead at 4-2 on a jumper by Sgambati before the 6-foot-6 Graham — in a sign of what was to come — scored twice down low and 6-6 Olivan Owens did the same.

“When adversity set in, I thought we could have responded a little better,” Demel said.

The title-game rematch was set Thursday night when Green Tech held off top-seeded Ballston Spa 59-58 and CBA shut down Saratoga Springs 56-43 in the semifinal round.

CBA was in search of its first Section II championship since 2012, when it captured what was at that time its seventh area flag in a magnificent nine-year stretch.

Green Tech will meet the Section III champ (Liverpool or West Genesee) in a regional title game March 11 at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. Green Tech beat Liverpool in the 2022 regionals before topping Jamestown and then losing to Mount Vernon in the state final four.

CBA 10 9 6 11 — 36

Green Tech 14 27 13 18 — 72

CBA scoring: Lavigne 0-2-2, Leak 2-0-5, Ruggles 0-1-1, Vogel 0-3-3, Osinski 1-3-5, Ferguson 0-1-1, Sgambati 3-1-8, Picard 0-1-1, Odutayo 4-2-10. Green Tech scoring: Barnes 1-0-2, Maybe 7-0-17, Brown 5-2-13, McCray 4-0-8, King 4-0-8, Graham 6-1-13, Owens 2-1-5, Campbell 3-0-6. Team totals: CBA 10-14-36, Green Tech 32-3-72.

