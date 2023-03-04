Kersten’s two-late goals helps Princeton eliminate Union from men’s ECAC Hockey tournament

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — With the score tied at 4 and 7:19 left in the third period Saturday, Union got a power play when Princeton was called for too many men on the ice. This was a chance for the Dutchmen, who trailed by three goals at one point, to take their first lead of the game.

But Union, which had scored twice on the power play earlier, couldn’t get the tiebreaking goal.

Inspired by that, Spencer Kersten, who came into the game with two goals on the season, scored two backbreaking goals that sent the ninth-seeded Tigers into the ECAC Hockey tournament quarterfinals with a 6-4 first-round game victory before 2,119 fans at Messa Rink.

The loss ended the season for the eighth-seeded Dutchmen (14-19-2), who had beaten the Tigers 3-1 in last Saturday’s regular-season finale that gave them home ice for the elimination game.

Josh Nixon, who already scored twice, came close to getting his first Union hat trick, but his backhander from the left circle hit the post during that fateful power play.

“It was late in the game,” said Nixon, who finished the season with a team-leading 11 goals. “It was a back-and-forth game. We needed to score on the power play there. We had our chances. We just didn’t capitalize at the end there.”

Shortly after the penalty ended, Kersten skated up the left wing and had plenty of speed. As he got deep in the left circle, Kersten fired a perfect backhand shot over goalie Connor Murphy’s right shoulder with 4:03 remaining.

“First and foremost, it was a great penalty kill,” Kersten said. “That kind of helps our momentum going [in] the last couple of minutes of the game. Honestly, it’s kind of all just a blur. Just flying down the wing, and then I had no idea where the shot went, honestly, until people started celebrating.”

Kersten sealed the deal with 1:20 remaining. Forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, Kersten skated up the right wing and fired a wrist shot past Murphy.

“It’s extremely devastating,” first-year Union head coach Josh Hauge said. “I thought there were moments where we controlled the game, and moments where we just made mistakes that came back and obviously cost us. To have that [power-play] opportunity and not be able to finish, I think one got hit with the knob and then one hit the post, and then they come back down and score right away. It’s heartbreaking.”

After last Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Union at Messa, Princeton coach Ron Fogarty talked about how important it was for his team to stay out of the penalty box. The Tigers (13-17-0) struggled on the first three Dutchmen power plays, but they came through at the right time.

“Obviously it was a great kill because we’re down under seven minutes to go,” Fogarty said. “The next goal is usually going to put a lot of pressure on the team to come back.”

Ian Murphy put the Tigers ahead 1-0 on a goal with 10:20 left in the first period. Jack Cronin made it 2-0 2:21 later.

Nixon got Union on the board with 53 seconds left in the first, giving it some momentum heading into the second period. Instead, goals by Pito Watson and Ian Murphy 41 seconds apart early in the second put Princeton up 4-1.

But the Dutchmen’s special teams got them back in the game. First, Caden Villegas scored on the power play at 9:28. Three minutes later, with Union’s Cal Mell off for interference, Princeton goalie Aidan Porter mishandled the puck behind his net. Tyler Watkins got it and fed Ville Immonen for a tap-in goal.

When Nixon scored late on the power play in the third, the Messa fans exploded and got very loud. They were hoping that goal would set the stage for a dramatic finish.

It did, but not in the way they envisioned. And that meant it was time for some reflection by some of Union’s six seniors, who played their final games.

“Elimination losses is how it’s usually going to end,” senior forward Owen Farris said. “But it’s difficult to swallow. [It’s a] game going in [that] I had full faith we would win, so [the end of the season] came quicker than I would have liked and assumed. It marks the end of an era for me.”

“It’s very frustrating,” Connor Murphy said. “We’ve got to learn from it. And for the guys that are coming back next year, [they’ve] got to know what it feels like to lose in the first round and not let that happen again.”

Princeton 2 2 2 — 6

Union 1 2 1 — 4

First Period — 1, Princeton, I. Murphy 14 (Ma), 9:40. 2, Princeton, Cronin 12 (Berg), 12:01. 3, Union, Nixon 10 (Villegas, Young), 19:07. Penalties — Merriman, Pri (tripping), 2:23.

Second Period — 4, Princeton, Walton 7 (I. Murphy, L. Gorman), 5:12. 5, Princeton, I. Murphy 15 (de la Durantaye, B. Gorman), 5:53. 6, Union, Villegas 7 (Watkins, Mell), 9:28 (pp). 7, Union, Immonen 3 (Watkins), 12:28 (sh). Penalties — Merriman, Pri (interference), 9:15; Mell, Uni (interference), 12:17.

Third Period — 8, Union, Nixon 11 (Theodore, Snell), 8:56 (pp). 9, Princeton, Kersten 3 (Rubin, Kennedy), 15:57. 10, Princeton, Kersten 4, 18:40. Penalties — Jacobs, Pri (hooking), 6:59; Princeton bench, served by L. Gorman (too many men), 12:41.

Shots on Goal — Princeton 11-10-6 — 27. Union 12-11-12 — 35.

Power-play opportunities — Princeton 0 of 1; Union 2 of 4.

Goalies — Princeton, Porter 2-8-0 (35 shots-31 saves). Union, C. Murphy 12-17-1 (27-21).

A — 2,119. T — 2:27.

Referees — Anthony Kenney, CJ Hanafin. Linesmen — Brendon Worley, Phil Kitchen.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Union College