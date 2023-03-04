Plans for downtown park along Schenectady’s Jay Street moving forward

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Plans to turn a vacant plot of land that was the site of a deadly fire on Jay Street across from City Hall eight years ago into a park are moving forward, with officials hoping to break ground on the project later this year.

The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority last week unveiled preliminary site plans to convert an 8,000-square-foot city-owned parcel at 100-104 Jay St. into an accessible park. The property is where a fire in 2015 tore through a pair of apartment buildings, killing four and sending seven others to the hospital.

City lawmakers last year approved a five-year lease agreement for the property with Metroplex, which has been working in conjunction with the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp. to convert the property into a small park that could host events and provide green space for downtown’s ballooning population.

“I see it as an event space, a green space and something that can really add to our downtown vibrancy,” said Metroplex Chairman Ray Gillen.

Officially named “Jay Square,” the project calls for a series of shade pergolas and a patch of green space that would be oriented towards the City Hall clocktower. There would also be a small stage to accommodate events, ample outdoor seating, new lighting and wayfinding signage to help visitors navigate the downtown area.

Plans also include planting four trees and installing the plaque to commemorate the victims of the deadly blaze.

A final cost for the project remains unclear, though Metroplex could contribute more than $500,000.

The development authority has scheduled a public hearing on the spending and plans to finalize site plans and project costs by April. The hearing is required by law when Metroplex spends more than $500,000, though it was scheduled out of precaution, Gillen said.

“To be on the safe side, we’re saying we could exceed the $500,000 threshold with the different grants that are involved,” he said.

DCIS received a $20,000 grant from AARP last year to help fund the project and the organization is in the process of applying for additional grants to offset costs further, according Jim Salengo, the organization’s executive director.

“This whole concept of placemaking is really a priority for our organization now that so much has come in to downtown between the new businesses and residential,” he said. “There’s so much activity happening in the downtown that looking to find more spots — cool spots, engaging spots — both design-wise and function-wise is really a focus of our organization.”

Salengo said downtown businesses are excited about the project, which will bring additional outdoor seating that can be used by those frequenting Jay Street businesses. He noted the space also has also caught the eye of event organizers and could be used to accommodate popular gathers like the Jazz on Jay concert series and the Schenectady Greenmarket, which hosts its weekly market around City Hall in the summer months.

The project, Salengo said, was created with the victims of the Jay Street fire in mind, which occurred nearly eight years ago on March 7, 2015.

The incident brought to light issues with the city’s codes department, which failed to act on more than a dozen reports about the building filed by the city’s Fire Department. The building’s manager, Jason Sacks, would later plead guilty to four counts of negligent homicide for failing to maintain the building’s fire-detection system.

“The whole project itself, I think, honors those folks and puts a positive use on that site that had been viewed as a negative for a long time,” Salengo said. “Bringing vibrancy, bringing people in, bringing life to that space I think is extremely important.”

Gillen said the park will also bring much-needed green space to the downtown area that has seen an influx of new apartment buildings in recent years, including the 64-unit complex constructed by Redburn Development at the corner of Clinton and State streets just a few blocks from the site.

Additional apartment units are also in development, including the second phase of the Electric City Apartment complex, which opened in 2019, and the rehabilitation of the Wedgeway Building at the corner of State Street and Erie Boulevard, which is poised to add dozens of more units in the coming years.

“We need more green space downtown,” Gillen said. “We have more people living down here that need places to recreate, to breathe, walk their dogs.”

