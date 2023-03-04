Police sergeant leads top earners in Saratoga Springs for 2022

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Police Sgt. Daniel Mullen was the city’s top earner in 2022, out-earning the other top nine employees by almost $18,500.

Mullen grossed $173,492 in 2022. His base salary is $94,469, but he earned over $69,000 in overtime last year.

Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said Mullen is the sergeant in charge of traffic.

“He has to work all the holidays,” Montagnino said.

On top of that, Mullen works the large events that happen in the city and busy days during the Saratoga Race Course season.

Montagnino said part of the reason there is one main traffic person is because the traffic division was disbanded during former Public Safety Commissioner Christian Mathiesen’s time in office.

“I want to reconstitute the traffic division,” Montagnino said.

Mullen was an instructor at the police academy and is paid for teaching and traveling to teach. He is the president of the union for the department so he receives compensatory time whenever he is handling union business.

The majority of the top-10 earners in the city were from the Public Safety Department, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Fire Captain Jeffrey Alonzo grossed the second-highest amount of city employees at close to $155,000. Montagnino said that while he didn’t have a breakdown of Alonzo’s earnings last year, he was at Fire Station 1 when the city transitioned to two full-time ambulances, and had a third ambulance during the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s summer music season as part of a contract with the facility.

“There was a significant amount of overtime generated as a result of the expansion of the ambulance service,” Montagnino said.

He said that under union rules, overtime is offered in both the fire and police departments to those with high seniority status first, so that likely played a role in Alonzo’s high earnings.

More than half of the top earners in 2022 were employees in the city police department. All of the officers on the list, excluding Police Chief Shane Crooks, earned overtime from around $17,200 up to almost $69,700. Crooks did earn over $17,000 in holiday pay last year, a measure stipulated in his collective bargaining agreement.

Then there are officers like Glenn Barrett, who is the Saratoga Springs City School District’s resource officer, the officer at the city council meetings and a mounted officer, meaning he is one of the officers riding horses during outdoor events.

Montagnino said that last year there were many officers who were in the academy, or were with field training officers. However, he said the city is also a summer destination and the department has to compete with staffing those events and with officers taking time off.

He said the department is still not at full staff. The department is budgeted for 80 officers, and with a recent retirement there are around six unfilled positions.

Montagnino wasn’t shocked that police make up the majority of top earners.

“It’s the reality around the state and the country that law enforcement ranks are thin,” he said. “It’s a 24/7/365 career and if you don’t have the staffing for the time, then it has to be supplemented with overtime.”

He also said that the culture has changed regarding taking overtime.

“Where 20 or 30 years ago everybody was looking for overtime and nowadays there are a few people who are willing to take overtime and a lot of other people who feel they’d rather have their leisure time for their family and friends and themselves,” he said.

Also on the list was Christine Gillmett-Brown, the director of finance, who grossed her salary of $150,036, and city engineer Deborah Labreche, who grossed her salary of $142,099.

Top earners by gross income:

Sgt. Daniel Mullen: $173,492

Fire Captain Jeffery AlonzoL $154,993

Police Chief Shane Crooks: $150,425

Director of Finance Christine Gillmett-Brown: $150,036

Sgt. Wade Collins: $148,713

Fire Chief Joseph Dolan: $143,961

City Engineer Deborah Labreche: $142,099

Officer Glenn Barrett: $137,843

Lt. Frederick Warfield: $137,636

Officer Lloyd Davis: $137,553

